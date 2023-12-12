Home page politics

From: Peter Seven

Press Split

A VDI study shows: electric cars and hybrid vehicles are more climate-friendly than combustion engines. However, only after at least 65,000 kilometers – and only under certain circumstances.

Düsseldorf/Berlin – Otto’s legacy is history. The combustion engine that Nicolaus August Otto developed in the 19th century will soon be obsolete. From 2035, new diesel or petrol cars will no longer be allowed to be registered in the EU because they are considered harmful to the climate. A current study by the Association of German Engineers (VDI) shows: In fact, electric cars and hybrid vehicles are significantly more climate-friendly than combustion cars. But only in the long term – and only under certain circumstances.

Electric cars and hybrid vehicles start with CO2 baggage

According to the current life cycle assessment study by the VDI, the use of an electric car is only more climate-friendly than that of a combustion car if it has been driven at least 65,000 kilometers and charged exclusively with green electricity. Until then, an electric car will have a lot of CO2 baggage on board, it was said at a VDI press conference in Düsseldorf on Monday: “E-cars and hybrid vehicles start with an ecological backpack in their ecological balance due to the resource-intensive production of the drive technology. Resource-intensive battery production takes place almost exclusively in Asia, which produces large amounts of CO2,” says Joachim Damasky, Chairman of the VDI Society for Vehicle and Traffic Technology.

Battery production in Germany: “Invest more in value creation”

If an electric car is charged not only with green electricity but with the usual energy mix, it has to drive at least 90,000 kilometers in order to be more climate-friendly than gasoline or diesel engines. “The results show that we have a significant need for action in many areas,” said VDI President Lutz Eckstein. On the one hand, the production of green electricity must be promoted. “On the other hand, we need to invest more in value creation in Germany and Europe, especially in the area of ​​battery and cell production.” Only green production of batteries and their raw materials reduces the ecological footprint and makes e-mobility truly climate-friendly.

For the study, the engineers examined several compact cars, such as the VW ID.3, VW Golf, Ford Focus and the Toyota Corolla hybrid model. Cars with hydrogen fuel cells were not taken into account at all. Reason: “These will not play a role, at least in the passenger car sector, in the next ten to 20 years,” says Eckstein.

Expert: Electric car with a small battery “is the method of choice”

“An electric vehicle with a small battery is the method of choice,” says VDI expert Damasky. But e-mobility alone is not enough to achieve political climate goals. “E-fuels also play a crucial role,” says Damasky. E-fuels are synthetic fuels that are produced using electricity. They can also be used in existing vehicles with combustion engines. Producing e-fuels in the required quantities is currently still a problem and, according to experts, will require years of research. Battery-powered electromobility has recently been promoted in the EU.

Is the ban on combustion engines an issue in the European election campaign?

“We live in a time in which openness to technology is restricted,” said VDI President Lutz Eckstein. “We have to move away from the ban policy.” His colleague Joachim Damasky even believes that the last word has not yet been spoken on the ban on combustion engines in the EU. “This will still be an issue in the election campaign before the European elections.” In fact, the CSU politician Manfred Weber, who is a MEP for the conservative EPP, recently demanded via undo. We must heal this decision driven by red and green, which leads to massive competitive disadvantages for the EU.”