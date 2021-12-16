The director of International Affairs and Corporate Risk Management Central Bank, Fernanda Guardado, again emphasized that the monetary authority will do whatever is necessary to bring inflation to its targets. “We are facing very volatile times. The scenario has changed a lot. It’s been a very fast and strong cycle, and we’re not done yet. Part of the market is critical, but I’m very confident that we’re doing work in the right direction. We have to look at volatile times very carefully”, he said, in a virtual event promoted by UBS Investment Bank NY.

Fernanda admitted that the BC thought that the peak of inflation in 12 months would reach in October, but now believes that it happened in November. “Disinflation for us is a consistent rate reduction in 12 months, with no new surprises. We want to see expectations anchoring, especially in the long term, and this disinflation happening,” he added.

The director admitted that inflation expectations continue to rise, while projections for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fall. She reinforced that BC remains committed to bringing inflation to the target “along” the relevant horizon that includes the years 2022 and 2023. “We expect disinflation throughout 2022, reaching 4.7% at the end of the year. We are working towards inflation convergence over a relevant horizon”, he stated.

Fernanda assessed that the current upward movement in the Selic should impact the economy in the middle of next year. “We’ve already done the biggest interest cycle since 2002 and we’re going to persist in this strategy”, he added. Since March, the Selic has already been raised by 7.25% percentage points, going from 2.00% per year to 9.25% last week.

Slow recovery

The director of International Affairs and Corporate Risk Management Central Bank acknowledged that there are signs of a slower economic recovery. Still, according to her, the activity should continue expanding in 2022, driven by the performance of services. “We have some signs of reduction in confidence indices”, he pointed out.

The Central Bank reduced its estimate for GDP growth in 2022, from 2.1% to 1.00%. The new estimate is included in the Quarterly Inflation Report (RTI), released in the morning.

The director repeated that inflationary pressures shifted throughout 2021 from food to goods, energy and fuel. “Fuels and energy represent almost half of inflation this year,” he argued. “It was also expected greater pressure on the prices of services in the second half, with the reopening of the economy,” he added.

producer prices

Fernanda Guardado highlighted that the pressure on producer prices has been transferred to consumer prices around the world. She recalled that the central banks of several countries started movements to raise interest rates to combat this movement. “Emerging countries were the first to leave behind expansionist policies, the Brazilian BC started to raise interest rates in March. We expect higher interest rates in the United States next year. Today BoE has also increased interest rates”, he stated.

The director said she has an expectation that inflation will converge in 2022 and 2023 in emerging countries. “Other emerging countries are also indicating higher interest rates ahead. The Brazilian BC had a more aggressive cycle, we started before, with very high inflation.”

Inertia

Fernanda Guardado assessed that the models of the monetary authority have not shown an increase in inflationary inertia, as some economists think. “These exercises do not suggest a change in the coefficient of inertia. What our studies show is that prices have followed the usual inertia”, he stated, at the virtual event promoted by UBS Investment Bank NY.

