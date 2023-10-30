German Defense Minister Pistorius called for preparations for a possible war in Europe

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius called for preparations for a possible war in Europe. The politician stated this on air on a German TV channel. ZDF.

Pistorius believes that conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine are bound to leave a mark on German society, so Germans must begin to develop a new mentality in the face of crises.

We must once again get used to the idea that there may be a threat of war in Europe. And this means that we must be ready for war, we must be persistent Boris PistoriusGerman Minister of Defense

Pistorius announced the need to accelerate the modernization of the German army

The minister rejected accusations that the federal government was too slow to move forward with the so-called “turning point”. According to the Minister of Defense, the Bundeswehr has been neglected for a long time.

See also Primorye National Guardsmen who returned from a special operation were awarded awards Everything that has been damaged and dilapidated over 30 years, unfortunately, cannot be made up for in 19 months (from February 2022) Boris PistoriusGerman Minister of Defense

However, Pistorius assured that by the end of this decade Germany would be in a completely different position. Not only was a special fund of 100 billion euros created for the needs of the Bundeswehr, but the structure of the Defense Ministry itself was changed.

The minister spoke about Germany’s tasks in the conflict between Israel and Hamas

Pistorius noted that in the matter of de-escalating the conflict with the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, Israel is prudent and is taking individual deliberate steps, while at the same time “opening up humanitarian opportunities” for residents of the Gaza Strip.

The minister said that the essence of the conflict lies in Israel’s right to exist and self-defense. And Germany is one of those who say an unconditional “yes” to this right.