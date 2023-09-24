Home page politics

From: Anne-Christine Merholz

Split

Cemile Giousouf © Marit Langschwager/Imago

How fragile is our democracy and how endangered is it in Germany?

Clear words from Cemile Giousouf, Deputy President of the Federal Agency for Civic Education. In the big interview about democracy, she emphasizes: “It’s okay to be dissatisfied with the government, with the established parties – even with democracy. But then I have to take action myself to make it better.”

Ms. Giousouf, how much pressure is democracy under?

Cemile Giousouf: Democracy is under pressure worldwide. And the pressure has been steadily increasing recently. Only 24 states are considered complete democracies. The USA, as the economically and militarily strongest democracy, is no longer one of them; it is now only classified as an incomplete democracy. We all have concrete examples in mind: the attempted coup when the Capitol was stormed and the fact that its mastermind could become president again. Then there are the attempts to weaken the judiciary and separation of powers in Israel, Hungary and Poland. And of course the fact that a Ukraine that is developing towards democracy has fallen victim to a war of aggression by its autocratic neighbor and that a similar scenario with China is looming in Taiwan.

And what is the situation in Germany?

Cemile Giousouf: Democracy in Germany is comparatively good there. For example, the renowned “Economist” rates the quality of democracy in this country at 8.8 on a scale of 1 to 10 – this value has not worsened in recent years. What worries me in this country, however, is the rise of authoritarian populism. For around ten years now, we have noticed a new quality of hatred and contempt towards democratic institutions around – in principle completely legitimate – protests against government policies in connection with migration issues, the pandemic or the war against Ukraine. We know from various studies and surveys that between a quarter and a third of the population are susceptible to it. Previously inconspicuous groups from the “middle class” are increasingly being affected, as the Sinus Institute recently showed.

Are these people lost to democracy?

Cemile Giousouf: Certainly not all of them. When it comes to support for democracy, we have a two-part picture in Germany: While an overwhelming majority of over 90 percent support “democracy as an idea,” only around 50 percent are satisfied with its actual implementation, and in East Germany, well under 50 percent . Contrary to what is currently being discussed, this is not a very new phenomenon: in fact, trust in democracy in Germany is fluctuating and has often fallen to its current level – such as in the late Kohl era or the time of “agenda politics”, i.e. the “Agenda 2010”. should get the country out of the crisis. Above all, this shows that there are usually concrete political and economic reasons for the gap between those who are satisfied with democracy and those who support it.

Why is trust in political institutions declining?

Cemile Giousouf: Of course, something like this always has several causes, but structural change certainly plays an important role. The uncertainty regarding one’s own economic situation is often “blamed” on the institutions. What’s more, inequality is becoming an ever-increasing problem. Just think of the concentration of economic power, for example in the platform economy, or the distribution of wealth. The richest Germans, the figures here vary between two and five families, have greater wealth than the entire poorer half of Germans combined. We know from current surveys that this blatant inequality is not only noticed by the population, but is increasingly recognized as a problem for democracy. 63 percent say the country is mainly divided between rich and poor; for comparison: the much-discussed urban versus rural divide was confirmed by only 11 percent in the same survey. Another survey asked which democratic principle was least implemented in Germany. By far, “justice” was mentioned most frequently here, with almost 50 percent saying that things were not done fairly. I’m not going out on a limb when I assume there is a lot of overlap between this almost 50 percent and the 50 percent who are dissatisfied with democracy.

How can democracy be strengthened again?

Cemile Giousouf: We finally need tangible solutions to the current challenges. It is a central problem that a relevant part of the population currently considers democratic institutions to be incapable of solving problems. Dispute is part of democracy, just like majority decisions. Not everything can be decided to the satisfaction of everyone. But: Especially in times of crisis, many citizens want more transparency and comprehensible decisions. Good political communication is the key to getting the population involved in the transformation and restoring trust. It would also be important to have more sovereignty in dealing with each other and with enemies of democracy.

Local politicians in particular are increasingly complaining about attacks. What answers does the Federal Agency for Civic Education have?

Cemile Giousouf: Under the title KommKon, the Federal Agency for Civic Education is involved in various collaborations to support those active in local politics. Together with Hate Aid and ichbinhier e. For example, we implemented a digital seminar series. There, local officials and elected officials are made aware of the problem and learn about strategies for digital self-protection, such as actually reporting criminally relevant statements or building resilient networks.

Often, attacks on local politicians are not personal hostilities or isolated cases, but rather part of hate campaigns that want to influence political debates. We have to make this transparent and uncover the background; I also see a role for political education here. There is also a need for more information and educational offerings on local policy issues for the general public. Citizens need to understand how local politics works and who is responsible for what. Otherwise frustration and disillusionment with politics will increase.

What could effective measures against hatred and incitement online look like?

Cemile Giousouf: Ultimately, only a holistic approach can help here: the police, public prosecutors and courts must stand by threatened and insulted people. To do this, they need staffing and authority, and they also need to recognize political incitement as such and know how to act in such cases. The authorities need to be made more aware; this is also a task of political education. Democratic actors must clearly identify disrespectful behavior and show cross-party solidarity with those affected by threats and attacks. As democrats, we must confront hate campaigns on the Internet and be active, especially where disinformation, conspiracy ideologies and hate speech are increasingly spreading. For this purpose, for example, we have developed our “Democracy on the Internet” funding program.

To summarize: We need a robust, assertive constitutional state, but above all a courageous and loud civil society that defends our democracy every day.