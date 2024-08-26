Colombia is ready to face the Women’s U-20 World Cup, which will begin next Saturday with three matches.

The Colombian National Team opens its participation at 6 in the afternoon against Australiabut first they will play Cameroon vs. Mexico and Brazil vs. Fiji.

Linda Caicedo is the figure of the team Carlos Paniagua and she spoke this Monday prior to the competition in which she is one of the tournament’s leading figures.

“The group is clear that home field advantage cannot be a burden at any time, we have to take it as an advantage,” said Caicedo.

And he added: “Fourth World Cup for me and we have an experienced team, We are very happy to be in our country. There are others that are having their second tournament, which indicates that the team has experience. We have an undisputed option in the country.”

Caicedo warned that the group is serious, mature and that there is a lot of talent in the country, which must be exploited to go far.

“We have to convince ourselves of what there is, talent is not enough“We have talked about this with the group. We have an impressive squad and the important thing is that we are going to enjoy this World Cup,” he said.

