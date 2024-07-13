The senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) criticized Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) again this Saturday (13.Jul.2024), after a report by the PF (Federal Police) showed that the so-called “Parallel Abin” monitored ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), journalists and politicians – including him.

“Brazil has never had an intelligence agency. It has always been about political snooping. We need a service that benefits the State, that provides credible information, with a geopolitical and professional vision. We have to close down this tabajara Abin and re-establish an agency worthy of the name.”, stated Calheiros on their social networks.

After the PF report was released on Thursday (July 11), the senator said he would take the case to the Brazilian courts and international courts. Read the full report here.

According to the congressman, the Covid CPI investigation may have been “embarrassed” by the group suspected of using the agency’s structure to spy on political opponents.

Calheiros said that the new facts can also be used by the Attorney General’s Office to reopen parts shelved by Augusto Aras, the PGR at the time in government Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In light of the new revelations, the senator compared the “parallel Abin” to the Gestapo, the German secret police that monitored opponents of Nazism: “I regret and repudiate that State structures have been criminally captured to act as political police, with Gestapo methods, a repugnant and endless swamp.”