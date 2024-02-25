During an event in SP, a deputy recalled that the president lost the race for the presidency 3 times and says that the right will return to government

The federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-SP) said that it is necessary to “more persistent” that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The statement was made during the act called by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. Nikolas recalled that Lula ran for president three times and was defeated (1989, 1994 and 1998). He said he believes that a right-wing president should return to the presidency: “Our enemy, persona non grata, spent 12 years trying to become president. We cannot be less persistent than our enemy. […] The darkest hour precedes the dawn. Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but one day we will see a right-wing president return to the Presidency of the Republic of our country”he declared.