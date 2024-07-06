Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/07/2024 – 20:30

Former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro avoided commenting on the indictment by the Federal Police of her husband, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and 11 other allies in the Saudi jewelry case this Saturday, the 6th. When questioned by the State After the end of CPAC Brazil, she replied: “What jewelry? You have to ask whoever got the jewelry. I don’t know anything,” she said.

The former president was also questioned and preferred to avoid the question: “Federal Police indictment? I’ll speak live with TV Globo,” Bolsonaro replied. He spoke twice throughout the day, but avoided the subject, saying only that the press would not wear him down. In his speeches, the former chief executive limited himself to saying that he is available for a two-hour television interview to answer questions on any subject. In his second speech, he stated that, despite being a target of the Federal Police, “he will not back down.”

The Federal Police indicted Bolsonaro on Thursday, the 4th, for alleged crimes of embezzlement, criminal association and money laundering in the Saudi jewelry case. The report was sent to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), who will now ask the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to comment on the PF’s conclusions. It will be up to the PGR to decide whether to file a complaint against Bolsonaro and 11 other allies who were also indicted.

According to the police report, the former president and his co-religionists “worked to divert high-value gifts received by the former president as a result of his position to later be sold abroad.”