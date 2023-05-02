The ELN’s chief negotiator with the Petro government, Paul Beltranspoke about his expectations regarding the third cycle of peace talks between the Government and the ELN in Cuba, which start this Tuesday. The central point, he explained, will be to achieve the ceasefire that did not materialize in the past cycle.

“We have to agree to a cessation that is fully achievable, measurable and evaluable, that does not meet these characteristics means that neither party can compromise,” said the ELN’s deputy commander as a prelude to the reactivation of the talks.

What do you expect for the third cycle of dialogues?

We have an agreement with the Government to use the agreed protocols. The opinion that we (The ELN) have is that we have to agree to a ceasefire that is totally achievable, measurable and evaluable, that does not meet these characteristics means that neither party can compromise. This means that we are going from previous experience, we look at both parties to what we can commit ourselves to and what restrictions we are going to assume.

Since it is a preliminary ceasefire and not the end of the conflict, we are interested in it working 100 percent. That is to say, that it is not so elementary, so to speak, but neither is it so heavy and so complex, that it is difficult to comply with. In conclusion, a good dismissal, a good result in the dismissal, will demonstrate the table’s ability to make agreements realistically. That is what will govern this idea of ​​cessation that we are going to work on. Whether they are hostilities or not, we will talk about it there because in a conflict as complex as the Colombian one, where there are multiple groups and where mutual distrust prevails, we must be cautious so that what is required there is achievable because if not, that will Mistrust abounds, not only between the parties but also from society towards the table, and we are interested in both trusts winning.

Do the negotiators in Cuba have command over all the ELN fronts?

To come here this delegation, we have held two very broad meetings with all the fronts. The first was devoted exclusively to designing and issuing instructions, which are the ones brought by this delegation to agree on the ceasefire. That is to say, no part of the organization was missing and those conclusions were unanimously taken. What we bring to the table has been an internal discussion.

Likewise, more recently we held another national meeting with the same characteristics, and the exclusive topic is the topic of the participation of society, which are thick points that we are going to deal with.

I would like to ask Otty Patiño (the chief negotiator of the Petro Government) if they have been able to do the same, because we know that all this has discussions, but when one of the delegations comes with a full internal consensus, it has much more room for maneuver.

Despite the negotiations, violence persists on the border with Venezuela. What do these hostilities imply at this point?

In this century, the policy of the Colombian State towards Venezuela has been more one of hostility than of friendship. Since August 7, however, relations have improved, and if you ask us as Colombians, it seems to us that having a very good relationship with other peoples is the best.

Regarding the military situation on the border, we know that military coordination plans have been initiated, which is typical of friendly countries. That is the main thing, that if these operations affect us or do not affect us, we could say that it is a side effect, but the main thing is that there is an improvement in those relationships. Yes, there has been some level of military activity on the border, which is normal, since it is a difficult border, but it does not exactly have to do, let’s say, with creating a situation of affection on the border itself.

Doesn’t the ELN believe that it should take a unilateral step in Cuba to gain the trust of the Colombian people?

When the presidency of Gustavo Petro began, the attitude that the ELN took, an attitude between caution, expectation and non-offensive. I am talking about August 7, 2022. When on December 31, the president issued a decree of a multilateral cessation and it included us, we told him: the cessation agreements are negotiated at the table and we have not negotiated at the table, therefore it does not cover us. And we also said that we have the disposition that a termination be negotiated at the table.

We come to this cycle to agree to a ceasefire, since there are still operations on both sides.

And what was the government’s response? Decree an offensive campaign against us because we do not accept the cessation. (…) And no, things are discussed between the parties, they are agreed upon at the table. There began a different situation. Our response was that, since we have a political difference with the president, for us we prioritized having an extraordinary meeting in Caracas and we talked about the difference, and we even suggested that there be no military response to the government offensive in order to give it a political treatment at the table. There, when the meeting ended, the crisis that arose from the decree was clarified, and even so, the military operations continued. I am not going to stop to list them. But what was our response, and I am from the leadership of the ELN, to say: defend yourself, carry out a defense operation.

In the midst of that, you have to draw conclusions. We come to this cycle to agree to a ceasefire, since there are still operations on both sides. And on the other hand, in Colombia it is said that ‘puño y pisto is not a fight’ (laughs). It means that there are side and side operations.

Have ELN guerrillas died in those Army operations?

I am going to tell you just one, and I say it because it is important. (…) There were 14 of our guerrillas in position. Two were saved, who reported what happened. Seven were arrested and in a defenseless state they were executed. And five died in combat. We said: let there be fighting, of course, there is no cessation. But we reject executions in a defenseless state, unarmed. And that happened in a rural area of ​​Buenaventura, in the Pacific.

We didn’t make a scandal, but we brought it to the table. We said that we did not claim for the five killed in combat, since there is no cessation, but for the seven executed and we demanded an investigation. Although it is a very serious fact, we did not make a media scandal about it because doing so only polarizes it, and what good is that for a peace table? It doesn’t work for you.

But to gain confidence in Colombian society…

That sectors of Colombia reject an ELN attack, since they are within their rights. But the sectors that reject attacks like this, there are, because they are invisible, they don’t exist. And we have a principle: all pains are equal. We are all Colombians. Or is the pain of a soldier’s mother greater than that of a guerrilla? No.

How do you see the government’s proposal to talk with FARC dissidents?

The Government is trying to carry out a process with them (the dissidents), and if it succeeds, that’s fine. But it seems to me that it is a process that is part of total peace and now, if in that process, it has an impact on us, it is welcome. But in Mexico we talked with the government about ceasing offensive actions and maintaining defensive ones.

Has the ELN raised an arms layoff?

One of the main objectives of these negotiations is to aim to change the old belligerent regime in Colombia, which for us is the old regime, one that persecutes and exterminates the opposition. So, of course, if the social protest is given a war deal, no resources are left, many of the young people who participated in the social outbreak of 2021, with that level of repression, what way out do they have? Go to the guerilla, then look where the problem begins.

Second part of the problem: if my organization, we have a socialist ideology, stops being persecuted and exterminated for that, then what need would we have to have weapons? Or of having secret activities? In other words, that part of the town is up in arms because it has an attitude of defense.

We carry out political and social activity, but if there is no persecution, if there is no will to exterminate, we are going to reach a point where we can use violence, which is one of the points on the agenda, then it is a global problem of the regime, and the type of political forces that are created depends on it, but not only guerrilla political forces but, as I mentioned at the beginning, if social protest is not given a war deal, there will be another way of understanding things.

The regime is the one that we have to change, and at this negotiating table that is one of the points that are included.

How does the government’s relationship with the United States condition the agreement?

President Petro has just gone to the United States and the question that everyone in Colombia has is to what extent will all the formulation that he makes to change the anti-drug policy be agreed upon with the United States. What we do know is that the United States has not yet given up on the drug war, despite multiple evidences of its failure.

We appreciate that there are meetings, for example, in Latin America looking for elements of alternative politics. To that extent, we think it will be easier to tell the United States to leave behind the failed war on drugs. In other words, that a group of Latin American countries formulate other elements, that they also exert some pressure, because ultimately this new policy is going to come not only to the producing countries but also to the consumers, ‘one swallow does not make a summer’.

