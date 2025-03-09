More and more are the chances of enjoying a good coffee without leaving home. The SUPPORTOMATICS They have done a lot for it. These coffee makers have integrated coffee grinder to enjoy the whole aroma and taste of the newly ground grain and are able to prepare different recipes just by pressing a button. However, no matter how much we take advantage of offers, the investment they require is not suitable for all pockets.

Of course, there are solutions to enjoy coffee as if we had a super -automatic overlap … without having it! To start, we can count on a Manual grinder How to make coffee just before preparing it in the Italian coffee maker (which are the cheapest). But, without a doubt, our favorite is a product that really makes the difference between a normal coffee and one worthy of a barista.

It is a Milk sparkherwhich allows you to get that final touch that we like so much in a cafeteria coffee. Best of all, it is a simple product, which occupies little space … and very cheap!

The solution to enjoy a barista coffee

This foamer has no cables. Cecotec





He Power Latte Spume 4000 foamer from Cecotec It is our favorite to prepare a coffee worthy with any type of milk. His 115 milliliter capacity (to fumming) is more than enough for drinking. We love it because, in addition to hot foaming, it also is cold, allowing to enjoy fresh recipes with the same feeling.

And for those who prefer less foam in coffee, it is also a practical product, since It serves to heatso that the capacity can be up to 240 milliliters. To do this, interior indicators are used to avoid spills

In addition, it is food insurancesince its jug is made of stainless steel with free non-stringent interior BPA-FREE. And best of all, the jug has no cables to make it easy to prepare coffee anywhere.





An even more economical and well valued sparkler

The Cecotec model is compact and very useful, but among coffee lovers also triumphs another even cheaper and more compact proposal. It’s about A small whipper It works as a milk sparkler capable of creating foam in seconds. It is a light, ergonomic and very easy to use proposal. For example, the model of Bonsenkitchen It is one of the most valued in Amazon where it accumulates more than 42,500 opinions and costs less than 10 euros.

This whisk has more than 42,000 valuations. Amazon





What types of milk can you use in a foamer?

Although prominent products on these lines admit all types of milks, expert baristas have a clear favorite: The whole cow’s milk. They say that with this guy you get better foam, a stable and perfect layer to cover the drink without getting rid.

However, options without dairy products such as soybean drink, coconut milk or almonds are also good options and very interesting for intolerant.

