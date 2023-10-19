Presidential candidate Javier Milei closed his campaign for Sunday’s Argentine elections this Wednesday promising that Argentina will no longer be “fertile land for corrupt politicians.”

“On Sunday we have the opportunity to have a homeland again, so that our soil stops being fertile land for corrupt politicians and becomes a land of opportunities for all those who want to progress based on their efforts,” said the libertarian candidate.

Dressed in a jacket and tie and this time without carrying his classic chainsaw, with which he toured the country to symbolize the spending cuts he plans to undertake if he wins the elections, Milei again attacked the “caste of thieving politicians”, the “prebendary businessmen” and the “journalists and wearing microphones”.

He bet on a victory on Sunday in the first round, for which would need to obtain 45% of the votes, or 40% with 10 points advantage over the next candidate with the most votes.

Milei, 52, was the candidate with the most votes in the party primaries in August and polls show him as the favorite for Sunday.

At the closing ceremony in the packed Movistar Arena – with a capacity of 15,000 people – the public carried giant dollar bills with Milei’s face or masks with his portrait.

Among them was Moisés Achee, 57 years old, who until now had broadly identified himself with Peronism in power. “For many years I have voted with feeling (…) It was a captive vote. I didn’t think. And the truth is that I turned a blind eye to many aspects.”

And now? “Now Javier Milei has my vote, my admiration,” she explained. “He is a concrete, simple person. He is not a herd. He does not belong to any flock.”

The economist Alberto Benegas Lynch, a reference for liberalism in Argentina, opened the event by referring to the candidate’s project to “dynamite” the central bank: “What Javier Milei is doing for me is an intellectual orgasm.”

In other words, Sonia Acosta, a 60-year-old public employee, also said it: “What Javier convinced me most about this is the Central Bank, where guys wash money, money for their pocket.”

Supporters of the candidate Javier Milei at his campaign close.

This was Milei’s closing speech

During the closing of the campaign, Milei was even more fired up than usual and punctuated by constant comings and goings from the main lectern to the sides of the stage to ignite the crowd with chants and proclamations.

“Politics was never my vocation. A few years ago I did not consider the possibility of having to get into this mud (…) But the facts showed that if we good Argentines do not get involved in politics, they will continue to ruin our lives,” he acknowledged. in a serious tone.

The events showed that if we good Argentines do not get involved in politics, they will continue to ruin our lives.

Among the “impoverishers” -as Milei defines them-, the candidate cited the “‘chorros’ politicians (thieves), businessmen and trade unionists who sell workers and journalists who are overloaded”, the usual enemies of the libertarian.

“The only ones who are going to the precipice are you!” he shouted, provoking passion in the audience who chanted the names of Milei and the main figures of La Libertad Avanza, the political force he leads.

There was even time for jokes, when The economist described the attendees as “populists” for the joy with which they received all the proposals or when he mentioned among his thanks his iconic deceased mastiff, Conan, from whom Milei recently claimed to receive political advice.

Supporters of Javier Milei at the end of his campaign.

At the event, some other faces of the libertarian universe could also be recognized, such as his sister Karina Milei –qualified by the candidate as ‘The boss’ -; her partner, the comedian and imitator of former president Cristina Fernández, Fátima Flórez; or the intellectual Alberto Benegas Lynch, who began the event with a leisurely speech in which he proposed, among other suggestions, interrupting diplomatic relations with the Holy See or getting rid of all Argentine state companies.

Precisely, a quote by Benegas Lynch about freedom served Milei to finish dazzling his audience, who chanted it by heart as if it were a religious creed.

“I want you to be the architects of your own destiny. Let’s not resign ourselves to nothing changing. Let’s not resign ourselves to our children having to leave our homeland,” he concluded, while raising his tone before launching his final call. to the vote: “These are the most important elections in the last hundred years (…) Take your children, your parents and your friends to vote.”

To definitively close the event, Milei once again uttered his star motto, “Long live freedom, damn it!” just before a silver confetti cannon shot glitter all over the stage and rock music blasted out of the speakers again.

