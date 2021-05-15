Do they still have options to achieve permanence?

“Yes, we have them and we must take advantage of them. It is true that we play against a rival who does not play anything, but they will have some fans in the stadium, and they will want to dedicate the victory to them because it has not been a great season for them either.”

Will you be aware of the results that are given in other fields?

“No, not in principle. Another thing is that in the last minutes they tell you how things are going, but we just have to look at our business and try to win. If we draw and the rest lose, we would still have options, but we must think only in us and in beating Valencia “.

Have you seen the Eibar you wanted in the last matches?

“Yes, without a doubt. I think we have the necessary mentality, now we have to see if the body responds. We have not had time to recover, but normally if the head believes, the body responds. I hope it does.”

Is the idea to get to the last day alive?

“That is the objective. If Barcelona does not play anything, the better, but now is not the time to think about that, but about tomorrow’s game. If we get closer to permanence or even out of relegation places, better” .

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of May 15, 2021

Did you like the game against Betis?

“Yes. We couldn’t win the game, but the team was good. And even though it was difficult for us to draw, I think that mentally we showed that we are strong.”

Enrich and Bryan ended up very touched …

“Yes, but others who were not seen also ended up with discomfort, but I think that if you are mentally well, even the body recovers faster.”

What do you think of the return of the public to some stadiums?

“I don’t know who has allowed it, but the League is the clubs, and if they say that it is the League that allows it, it will be because the clubs have given permission. We belong to clubs, and there we have nothing to do. “.