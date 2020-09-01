A decree published on August 30 in the Official Journal reduces the list of people at risk who can benefit from the partial activity and also excludes relatives who take care of them.

“I was in a position of isolation since March. Overnight, I am no longer one of the fragile people and I am sent to work.” Louise * has been suffering from hypertension since 2010. A pathology that classified her in the list of “vulnerable people”, likely to develop severe forms of Covid-19. “Why would I be less likely to catch this virus and have a severe form of it today?” These people could thus benefit from an isolation certificate, just like people sharing their home, to continue teleworking or to be on short-time work.

Now a decree published Sunday August 30 in the Official Journal and entered into force the following day ratifies “the end of placements in partial activity (…) employees sharing the home of a vulnerable person “. This decree also reduces the list of people at risk. In total, seven of the initial eleven vulnerability criteria were removed from the decree of 5 May 2020. Only Mayotte and Guyana, still in a state of health emergency, are not concerned.

People suffering for example from chronic respiratory pathologies or having a cardiovascular history are no longer considered as “the most vulnerable” facing the Covid-19. They must return to work, face-to-face if their activity requires them to do so. “I don’t understand, we’ve been told that Covid affects the lungs, but the government is removing lung patients from the list of people at risk”, annoys Ana with franceinfo. This nursing home facilitator suffers from COPD, an inflammatory disease of the bronchi that obstructs the lungs.

Psychologically, I need to go to work, but I’m afraid for myself and for the elderly people I take care of.Ana, facilitator in a retirement hometo franceinfo

Even indignation among those living with people at risk. “To protect our daughter, we have been confined since March, says Claire *. Not even a vacation and all the shopping was done by drive. “ Her 2-year-old daughter has heart disease and cystic fibrosis. If Claire has taken parental leave to take care of her, her husband will have to return to work. He is a salesman and is afraid of infecting his child. “We have the impression that we no longer exist”, says Claire. A petition was launched on August 29 and calls for the postponement of “the date of expiry of the isolation certificates at least until the end of the year depending on the evolution of the pandemic”.

Camille *, whose husband suffered a heart attack two years ago, wonders. “Is it just a way to get the economy back at all costs to the detriment of future patients?” These job protection measures cost 22.6 billion euros at the end of June, according to The world (subscribers article). In July, the statistics service of the Ministry of Labor reported 2.4 million private sector employees still on partial unemployment, against 4.5 million in June.

“The first decrees which opened the work stoppages were taken very early, knowing that we had very little knowledge of the virus”, replies to Franceinfo the Ministry of Health. Yes “the new decree is more restrictive, explains doctor Faïza Bossy, “is that the government has taken a step back from the pathology itself”. She goes deeper into: “If respiratory pathologies were removed from the list, it is because at the beginning it was thought that the virus affected the bronchi and caused a pulmonary infection. When in fact, it rather reached the vessels of the lungs and causes death from pulmonary embolism, so those with underlying vascular disorders are more susceptible to it. “ The Ministry of Health ensures that the decree of August 30 is based on a opinion of the High Council for Public Health published on June 30 and that it was decided “in consultation with patient associations”.

Faïza Bossy also notes that the new decree insists on the fact that the pathologies targeted are “evolving or unstable”, which risk causing a severe form of Covid-19 as the diseases stabilized. “Since now, knowledge of the virus is finer, she says, we can reassure people who have stable pathologies to allow them to go to work “.

“We have left the possibility for people who are no longer on the list to have, on medical advice from their attending physician, a certificate bearing the mention vulnerable”, adds the ministry. “If a patient’s state of health makes the doctor tell that there is a risk, then he can have access to partial activity.” For the rest, it is up to the employer to “protect” fragile workers who would not have access to partial unemployment and “strengthen security measures”, adds the ministry, passing the buck to the Ministry of Labor. He reminds us that teleworking is always encouraged for those whose activity allows them.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health confirms that no more measures concern people cohabiting with someone vulnerable. They will have to go back to work. “You have to have an exchange with the boss on the employee / employer relationship”, to provide for increased security, indicates; the ministry. “We are going to look carefully at the situation and the cases that will come up” to perhaps readjust the measures.

Without any other isolation measure for people living with vulnerable people, “I’m afraid of having to resolve to resign from my post [de directrice périscolaire] to protect my husband “ suffering from a double cancer including leukemia, regrets Diane *. His special leave of absence expired on August 31. She made an appointment with her doctor on September 2 to try to get time off work related to an ankle injury. She doesn’t know if this ploy will work. “Accepting the illness of your spouse is already difficult, but being the cause of his death is even more unbearable”, she sighs.

* The first names have been changed at the request of the interested parties.