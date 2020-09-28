With rain and temperatures barely exceeding 10 degrees, the thousand spectators, Covid obliges, spread over the twelve hectares of the park had to be satisfied for the first day at Roland Garros with an … autumnal atmosphere.

When they reserved their places a year ago for the Roland-Garros International tennis tournament, Line and Xavier, residents of Pau, imagined coming to Porte d’Auteuil with panama and sunglasses. But it is in a parka lined with fur that they enter the central court, cold and wet despite its new roof. “The rain, we had already known but it is true that there, it is cold, “concedes Line, who nevertheless displays a big smile.”We planned a plaid, we did well, she laughs. And we had hot chocolates! “. “There are still small drafts”, also recognizes Xavier.

If only the atmosphere, the fervor could warm the spectators! But again, with barely 600 people in the stands, it was a failure, regrets Florence, another spectator.

There are not many people applauding, no ola. It’s very serious, no one is talking so it’s a bit sad.Florence, a spectatorto franceinfo

Usually so lively, the aisles of Roland-Garros are almost deserted. Only one store remains open. Everywhere else the curtains are drawn, observe Elsa and Florian. “Compared to May where usually there are lots of people everywhere, it’s very empty. You can walk where you want. Before, it was complicated to move forward”, Elsa says. “We have the impression of not necessarily being during the tournament, rather before or after and that’s a bit murky”, comments Florian.

Fortunately, there are always optimists who see the bright side of things: reduced gauge means free placement on the center. And there, we find Line and her smile. She would never have dared to dream of it.

I never thought in my life to be in a box at Roland-Garros! There we were really in a box at the edge of the court, we really see the movements of the players, the traces of the balls. It’s incredible !Line, a tennis fan from Paloiseto franceinfo

And Xavier to outbid a little moved: “We’re a lot closer. I have the best seats on center court so it’s really great. We feel privileged.”

Spectators are also allowed to travel to all other courts with a single ticket. But so far, few have ventured out of the only indoor court.

