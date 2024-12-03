At this point in December, our attention is focused on finding the perfect outfit for Christmas dinners. From the outfit that we will choose for the company dinner to those that we will wear on the main Christmas days. In fact, on Black Friday that was held in Spain on November 29, we were already able to find some discounted offers. However, we must not lose sight of any opportunity to renew our wardrobe at a good price.

And surviving the winter without basic garments Quality is essential. Thus, it is worth investing in sweaters and shirts, but also in cardigans like the ones our grandmother would wear and which are the star items of the season. With all this, we can configure a capsule wardrobe that saves us from the cold that is about to arrive with style and maximum practicality.

So, between when we find the look perfect for Christmas and we think the gifts are right, Cortefiel encourages us to opt for basic wardrobe items at a good price. In facthas reduced its sweaters and blouses by 50% so we can get them from 15 euros.

Cheap sweaters from 25 euros

If we talk about seasonal basics, sweaters are always present. Whether as protagonists of the ensemble or as an overgarment, they become the favorites to be warm with style. Although it has been complicated, we have selected our favorites from this Cortefiel promotion.

Shirts on sale from 20 euros

The shirts are another of our essentials in the closet, since they work on their own and are also a success to wear under sweaters and jackets. We like them plain, printed, with bows, with openings in the back and in all possible designs and now they are 50% off at Cortefiel.

Do you want to discover the best offers? Sign up for our Newsletter.

All products and services have been chosen independently by our journalists, based on their benefits and/or discounts. Every time you decide to purchase through 20decompras articles, 20minutos.es receives a commission. Read our legal affiliation policy here.

At 20Minutos we look for the best offers and discounts. Prices and availability may vary after publication.