Municipalities need to submit proposals that change local legislation so that operators can implement the infrastructure

Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho said on this Tuesday (June 20, 2023) that it has carried out a “tuned motion” together with the municipal federations so that the mayors forward proposals changing the local legislation to facilitate that “the operators arrive to implement the infrastructure”.

Although the implementation of 5G has its challenges, the minister also points out that the technology is already a reality “In the big cities and capitals, but in the 5,560 Brazilian municipalities secured by the auction until 2029″.

The statements were given in an interview with the Power360before the minister closes the 3rd TelComp Symposium – Telecom, Technology and Competition for the Digital Futureheld in Brasília this 3rd (June 20).

Watch (2min51s):

The minister pointed out that “track cleaning” of frequency for the implementation of the 5th generation of mobile internet advances throughout the country, with the support of Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency).

Despite the advances, Juscelino Filho indicated that another challenge for the installation of 5G is “make operators try to anticipate investments” to set up the infrastructure “in the largest number of municipalities more quickly, in addition to improving the quality of the signal in cities that are already working [o sinal]“.



“Within the schedule, it foresees the expansion of this 5G network every year. That is, to increase the number of antennas and we have been doing all this monitoring together with Anatel so that we can, more quickly, provide this service efficiently to the entire Brazilian population”he said.

THE SEMINAR

The advances and challenges of the telecommunication sector will be under debate in the 3rd TelComp Symposium – Telecom, Technology and Competition for the Digital Futureperformed by TelComp (Brazilian Association of Competitive Telecommunications Service Providers) in partnership with the IDP (Brazilian Institute of Teaching, Development and Research).

The 1st day of the event will take place this Tuesday (June 20), in Brasília, with live transmission on channel of Power360 on YouTube, starting at 9:30 am. The 2nd day, Wednesday (June 21), will be closed to guests and associates.

The seminar will feature a lecture by minister of the stf (Federal Supreme Court) and closure by the Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho, on the 1st day. In addition to the presence of industry executives and authorities, such as the president from the Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency), Carlos Baigorri.

There are 4 panels that will address different models of regulation, experience in other countries and digital inclusion.

Read the full day 1 schedule.

20.jun.2023 (Tuesday)

9:30 am – Opening of the event

Tomas Fuchs, CEO of Datora and president TelComp’s Board of Directors; It is

Caio Resende, coordinator of the Professional Master’s Degree in Public Administration.

10 am – Panel 1: “Future of the regulator in the face of the digital transformation of society”

Roundtable: “The challenges and the need for regulators to adapt to deal with the digital transformation”

11:00 – Explanation: TelComp’s defense of competition: the association’s historical role and current challenges

11:20 am – Keynote lecture

2 pm – Panel 2: “Regulatory reform in the world undergoing digital transformation”

3 pm – Panel 3: “Regulation (Anatel and Cade) and Competition Law in the digital ecosystem”

José Borges da Silva Neto, superintendent Anatel’s Competition;

Cristiane Albuquerque, advisor at the Special Secretariat for Government Analysis of the Civil House;

Marcela Mattiuzzo, attorney and doctoral candidate in Commercial Law at USP (University of São Paulo);

Victor Oliveira Fernandes, adviser Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense);

Moderator: Vitor Menezes, Director of Institutional Relations at League.

4:30 pm – Panel 4: “Digital inclusion and its challenges”

closure