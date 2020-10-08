The health situation creates uncertainty on the parents’ side. Tourism professionals expect meager revenues.

The All Saints holidays are approaching, and for many parents it is still the big unknown. Even more perhaps in areas of maximum alert, such as Paris or Marseille. Should we send the children to the grandparents? How to occupy them between facilities closed to the public and canceled trips?



When leaving school, 9-year-old Maelys does not know anything about the program for his All Saints holidays: “I don’t know. It’s mom who knows.” But this year her mother, Corina, is also drying. The health context is synonymous with many question marks: “We were supposed to go to Madeira but it was canceled. So we imagined sports courses for children, but there too it fell through. We end up with the children, locked up for two weeks, so we hope to be able to go out a bit but we stopped making plans. “

Plans, this other mother has several in mind, but everything will be decided the day before the holidays : “There are the grandparents, there are the friends. For the moment, these are the two possibilities. The third would be to stay with us but the goal of the game is also to be able to breathe and do new experiences during the holidays.



The option of the grandparents is always uncertain because we are afraid to communicate the virus to them.A motherto franceinfo

For Jérémy’s child, the holidays will be spent, if all goes well, at the leisure center: “We should be able to register them, after they told us that we could no longer, and that was reopened yesterday, I believe. I keep my fingers crossed that the centers remain open and that the government does not close them.”

Otherwise we will have to take days off and keep them at home with us.Jeremyto franceinfo

An uncertainty that we also find in Charlotte, sitting in front of her computer: “I check the forums on travel sites.” This thirty-something who lives in the Parisian suburbs has reserved a week’s vacation for herself and her daughter. Seven days of rest and sun in Malta. Yet today this prospect becomes a source of anguish.

“Rather than the enthusiasm of the holidays, it is the anxiety to succeed in taking a test and have the results in time to be able to leave. So until the last moment it’s suspense. We must also succeed in bringing the test as news that is not distressing, that hurts, necessarily they talk about it at school. It’s not very encouraging “, admits this mom.



Consequently, the end of the year promises to be tough for professionals, warns Valérie Boned, general secretary of Travel Companies: “Quite frankly, it’s extremely residual in terms of travel requests. Usually during this period, we have reservations for Christmas, for All Saints’ Day.”

For his part, Jean-Marc Silva, Managing Director of France Montagnes, believes that everything will be decided on the eve of the school holidays: “There are going to be a lot of last minute, even last second bookings. There will also be an increase in short stays of two or three nights.”



All Saints’ Day holidays difficult to organize due to the epidemic: listen to the report by Alice Kachaner