If almost everyone has failed and the entire system is being blamed, can you still point to blame? Michiel van Nispen is adamant about it. “This is not a natural phenomenon,” says the SP Member of Parliament, the chairman of the parliamentary inquiry committee on Fraud Policy and Services, which presented its conclusions on Monday. “A system is made by people. These were political choices.”

Van Nispen sums up: “It was a political choice to introduce a strict fraud law, without any factual substantiation being available. It was a choice, after the uproar about the so-called Bulgarian fraud, to set up a model in a few days with which the risks of fraud could be identified. It was a choice to cut back on legal aid, which meant that people could not appeal for help at all.”

The benefits scandal, but also the often underexposed fraud approach to benefits, have caused great damage to tens of thousands of Dutch citizens. Small mistakes could lead to people having to pay back thousands or tens of thousands of euros and also receive high fines. They could not get their rights anywhere. “People's lives have been crushed,” says Van Nispen.

The committee will present its findings in the report on Monday Blind to people and law, the reflection of almost two years of research into combating fraud by the government. Van Nispen took over the leadership in the closing months from D66 member Salima Belhaj, who disappeared from the House of Representatives after the elections.

Of the original eight members, only three remain since the elections – in addition to Van Nispen, these are Thierry Aartsen (VVD) and Senna Maatoug (GroenLinks-PvdA) – while MPs such as Farid Azarkan (Denk) and Sylvana Simons (Bij1) left. This made no difference to the tone and content of the report, says Van Nispen. “We have spared nothing or no one in our report.”

The report leaves no doubt: people didn't stand a chance.

“It is so painful that a system that is intended to support people in providing income or to make work and care possible, has precisely caused those people to be brutally destroyed. I think that is one of the saddest conclusions we have had to draw.”

Wouldn't it have helped those affected to draw more attention to the role of the prime minister, certain ministers or other key players?

“We have indeed highlighted the role of the Prime Minister and other ministers. They are referred to by name and surname. But if you now ask me 'what do you emphasize', then what we have seen – the blindness for people and people's rights – is bigger than one minister in a certain place.”

Or one law at a certain time.

“Or even one Prime Minister who has been there for a long time and who also previously had a certain role in this whole story as State Secretary. It's worse. There are all kinds of patterns underlying this that have not been broken to this day. And that brings us to the serious conclusion that such a scandal could happen again.”

In the report 'Unprecedented Injustice', parliament was left out of the picture. Not in this report.

“We say that MPs are partly responsible and that they have laid the foundation for a lot of misery for people, because laws with obvious design flaws were approved and that, even when those flaws turned out, they failed to fix those laws.

“You can see that MPs have acted very differently. Some did not seem to see what was wrong with the law with their input. Some put their finger on the sore spot, but were reassured by a minister. Or they submitted a motion or amendment, but did not receive a majority. And it was also MPs who ultimately, together with journalists and a lawyer, played a role in revealing the Benefits Scandal.”

Journalists also do not play a starring role in the report. What was their contribution?

“Just as there are MPs who played an encouraging role in the development of the fraud policy, this also applies to journalists. When it came to social security, it quickly became synonymous with fraud. And when it came to people with a migration background, the commotion was often even greater. We speak of a parrot circuit, in which the media and parliament reinforce each other. I would like to add that journalists have also done a lot of the work to reveal the misery.”

Have MPs and journalists looked in the mirror in the meantime?

“I don't have the impression that the parrot circuit has disappeared or that complex laws now receive the appropriate attention from both journalists and MPs.

And the Council of State? The committee is very critical of the administrative justice department, which participated in the tax authorities' tough approach between 2011 and 2019.

“That's right. A reflection report has been produced. But the fact that they maintain to this day that the law should be interpreted in that way is not a reflection that you would expect.”

Don't let the suffering be in vain, said the people you spoke to. Can you reassure them?

“When you see how the recovery operation of the Benefits Scandal is going hopelessly into soup, how advice on legislation and regulations in social security is being ignored, about the financial dominance in decision-making, about the limited attention to the interests of citizens when using data, then we see that the patterns have not yet been broken. This could happen again.”

Your committee advocates a government with a human face. But in the business world, that contact is hardly possible anymore: at the bank you talk to a chatbot and at the supermarket you scan your groceries yourself.

“But the government is not a company. The government is there for the people. We have to cherish our rule of law. And at a company you can still say: then I will go to another one. But you have to deal with this government. You cannot run the government like a business and say: it will be very expensive if we have to help all the residents of our country. Because you yourself have made those laws and rules so complicated. That then entails a duty.”

