There was no lockdown for the nearly 3,500 Caritas volunteers and workers in the Region. They could not stay home at the most critical moments of the first wave because precisely the pandemic made them more essential than ever, with so many families losing their livelihoods to the virus and having to request help. “For the first time we have seen well-dressed people in the food distribution queues,” said the director of Cáritas, José Antonio Planes, during the presentation of the 2020 Memory at the Episcopal Palace, in the presence of the Bishop of Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca Plans.

The impact of the Covid is noticeable in the balance of activity of the organization dependent on the Catholic Church, which was attended last year by a total of 30,660 people directly, 27% more than in 2019. This figure translates into 95,046 Murcians benefited, since 62.48% of the households that received help had minor children in their care. They were not only supported in the food problem, but from Cáritas they “juggled” to ensure that those students who did not have the means for telematic classes during confinement could do so and did not fall behind in their education, said the secretary general, Juan Antonio Illán.

Self-employed and scrap dealers



Among the new profiles of people who have needed support from the organization, those affected by ERTE in the first wave of the coronavirus or freelancers who were forced to completely stop their activity stand out. José Antonio Planes drew attention to groups such as the “scrap metal workers”, which have found themselves in absolute misery.

The entity warns of the unsustainable situation of neighborhoods such as Espinardo’s Holy Spirit



The diocesan director drew attention to the social reality of the Region, especially the situation of the marginal neighborhoods such as Espinardo Santo in Espinardo, in Murcia, which “one day will explode” if it is not acted soon. In this sense, the network to improve employability has been extended to neighborhoods and districts through a budget of 1.6 million euros. In total, 1,848 vulnerable people have been offered personalized job search and training improvement plans.

But if the pandemic has increased the number of people cared for in Cáritas, the solidarity of Murcian society has also increased. The number of donors grew 24%, reaching 18,266. The partners have multiplied by two (from 1,011 to 2,162) and the collaborating entities also doubled, going from 179 to 384. “There were companies that donated the money for the Christmas dinner that they could not celebrate,” said José Antonio Planes .

In expansion



In addition, Caritas continued its expansion throughout the Region. New centers were opened in municipalities such as Abanilla and Ricote, as well as in Murcian districts such as Los Martínez del Puerto and Corvera. Another commissary has been opened in Fuente Álamo, the fourth in the Region, and three food distribution centers in Murcia. There are 222 more places to serve the homeless, in buildings such as the Casa de la Espiritualidad de El Coto, in Cartagena. In total, Cáritas invested almost eleven million euros in its programs last year.