The French Table Tennis Federation organizes sessions for Alzheimer’s patients, the practice of this sport seems to be beneficial for their brain and helps them keep morale.

Fight against Alzheimer’s disease with ping-pong. The idea may seem unusual, but it is nevertheless a reality. Monday September 21 is World Alzheimer’s Day, this neurodegenerative disease which affects 1.2 million people in France and for which there is no curative treatment to date. The France Alzheimer association has established an original partnership this year with the French Table Tennis Federation: it seems that the practice of ping-pong is beneficial for the brain and especially the morale of patients.

This device was born at the gymnasium of Levallois-Perret, in Hauts-de-Seine. They are about thirty players in a large room. Some are sick, others are there to help them. At Corinne’s table, we don’t count the points but the smiles. “It’s fun and then it’s very nice”, assures this 66-year-old woman, suffering from Alzheimer’s for ten years. She is playing with her husband, also delighted: “Alzheimer’s is a disease that makes you a little sad. And there, everything is forgotten, he rejoices. It is very difficult to find an activity that motivates her. And there it works. It worked right away. “

The practice of ping-pong also works for Étienne, who was recently diagnosed. With a smile on his face, this former marathon runner is struggling to let go of his racket. “Étienne needs to work out because he was very athletic, tells his wife. We had started gym classes, but it was complicated, because you need a lot of coordination. “

If he could have ping pong every day, we would come every day!Etienne’s wife, Alzheimer’s patientto franceinfo

Why such efficiency? “The exchange has a hypnotizing effect on the sick, explains Renato Walkowiak, manager of the Levallois table tennis club and at the origin of this experiment in France. They can ramble for times when nothing is happening and then the exchange kicks in and they are very focused for a few minutes. Some manage to play without stopping for more than an hour. Which is not possible with another activity, in any case I never noticed it. “

It’s absolutely extraordinaryAlix de Chaumont, from the France Alzheimer associationto franceinfo

VShe device has been tested for two years in Hauts-de-Seine. He convinced Alix de Chaumont, the general secretary of the France Alzheimer association in the department: “Scientifically, it seems that the ping-pong exercise restores strength and volume to the hippocampus (part of the brain, editor’s note). We know that in Alzheimer’s disease it is the hippocampus that shrinks. I admit I was a little skeptical, but we have seen sick people transform. ” The France Alzheimer association now aims to extend this pilot project throughout France.

