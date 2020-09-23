After exceeding the 200,000 death mark in the corona pandemic in the USA, US President Donald Trump has again blamed China for the spread of the virus. “The Chinese should have stopped it at their border, they should never have allowed it to spread across the world,” said Trump on Tuesday evening (local time) in the White House. The 200,000 dead are “terrible”. Without his government’s crisis management, the US would have “two million, two and a half million and three million” dead.

“We have saved millions of lives,” said Trump during a campaign appearance in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “You let out the plague,” added the president, referring to China. “It’s the China virus, not the coronavirus. Corona sounds like a place in Italy, a beautiful place. It’s corona. No, it’s the China virus, they don’t want to say it, you know, the radical left, they don’t want to say it. “

On Tuesday morning, Trump had already made serious allegations against China in the United Nations general debate. “We have to hold the nation to account that unleashed this plague on the world – China,” said Trump in his video message for the UN General Assembly.

The number of deaths in the US since the corona pandemic began was Tuesday according to data from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore rose to more than 200,000. The threshold of 150,000 victims was reached at the end of July. More than 6.8 million infections with the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen have been confirmed in the United States since the beginning of the pandemic. Critics accuse Republican Trump of trying to distract from his own failure in the fight against the pandemic with his escalating attacks on China ahead of the November 3rd election.

Trump’s presidential challenger, Democrat Joe Biden, said: “We need a president who is honest and who leads the problem. This president has proven that he can’t do both. ”Biden also criticized a statement by Trump at a campaign rally in Ohio on Monday evening where the president had said, with a view to the virus and young people,” It affects virtually no one. “

House spokeswoman, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, accused Trump of “fatal disinformation and negligence”. The fact that so many people died is all the more heartbreaking because it didn’t have to turn out that way. “The president’s disdain for science, governance and the health of the American people has led to an historic national tragedy,” Pelosi said.

Fighting corona pandemic also crucial to US election

The number of victims in the USA, a country of 330 million people, is the highest in the world to date in absolute terms. Brazil is currently in second place with more than 137,000 deaths, followed by India with around 89,000 victims. In relation to the number of inhabitants, however, the number of victims is higher in Peru, Belgium and Spain than in the USA. In Peru, for example, according to Johns Hopkins, around 98 people died per 100,000 inhabitants, in Belgium 87, in Spain 65. In the USA it has so far been 61 people per 100,000 inhabitants, comparable to Italy (59). In Germany, on the other hand, there have so far only been 11 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

The Sars-CoV-2 pathogen can trigger the disease Covid-19, which can be life-threatening, especially for elderly or immunocompromised people. The number of new corona infections per day in the USA continues to be at a high level. Most recently, around 40,000 confirmed new infections were reported every day – sometimes more, sometimes less. According to experts, that number would have to be brought below 10,000 to bring the pandemic under control.

Given the devastating results, the presidential election should also become a vote on the fight against the pandemic. Several polls have shown that most voters are more likely than Trump to trust former Vice President Biden to bring the pandemic under control. Biden (77) has also been ahead of Trump (74) in national polls for months. But a lot can change before election day – and national surveys are only of limited informative value due to the complex electoral system. (dpa)