Telephone frauds have become the order of the day and it is becoming more difficult to detect them and easier to fall for. Now, the National Police has warned on its social networks that fraudulent calls are taking place where scammers pose as employees of the Human Resources department of well-known job search platforms.

As a police spokesperson explains in a video, the scam starts when the person these scammers call agrees to enter the process and they ask him to To continue you must contact by WhatsApp with the number that called you.

Do you also get calls 200 times a day from “Hi, I’m from Indeed human resources”? — Isabel Díaz (@Isabeldiazc92) December 3, 2024

That is when the call will be disconnected, and “the scam will have begun”. “Once contacted by WhatsApp, two things can happen: they offer you a simple job with a good salary, but for this, and here is the scam, They are going to ask you for money in advance, and if you agree you will not hear from you again; or that they ask for documentation, such as your ID or Income Tax Return, which they could later use to impersonate your identity and request credits in your name,” details the police spokesperson.

The National Police emphasizes at the end of the video that when registering for job offers it is essential to do so through official websites or applications of job search platforms. Finally, he emphasizes that companies never contact candidates by phone and “much less divert conversations to messaging applications”.