Colombia won 1-0 Mexico in the third and final outing of Group A of the Women’s U-20 World Cup, so he has a perfect score: nine out of nine.

The Mexicans, at times, put the Colombians against the wall, but they managed to get the three points to adjust the third match won.

Part of victory

Mary Alvarez was the author of the winning goal, with a header, a valuable goal because it gives confidence to the team led by Carlos Paniagua.

The match. “We are happy. All games are intense and this one was. At times they didn’t have the chance, but the set piece plays in our favour and we were able to get the three points.”

The feeling“We have our heads held high and our feet on the ground. Mexico plays well, but it makes things difficult for us, we have to provide a lot of coverage, a lot of support, but in the end we won the match and that gives us confidence.”

Colombia faces Mexico in the third game of Group A of the U-20 Women's World Cup, today, September 6, at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellín.

The goal. “I told my teammates that I would score a goal today. I had been looking for it in previous matches and it happened against Mexico.”

What’s coming. “Cali is a good place and we hope they support us. The team gives 200 percent and I can only tell them that we put everything on the field.”

