The general perception of Star Wars: The Acolyte It is negative, or at least that is what we think from all the online conversation. The thing is that – as the President of Mexico says – we have other data that speaks very positively about this series.

It happens that the analytics company Reelgood, which monitors audience trends across streaming platforms in the United States, revealed a very interesting fact around the first 2 weeks of Star Wars: The Acolyte.

Data revealed by Reelgood says that this series with women in the leading role is the second best in terms of streaming and interaction in a list of 100 television productions.

The curious thing is that in historical terms it did not surpass the Obi-Wan series, which has a certainly decent first place, despite the fact that it is also not a series very loved by fans.

Source: Lucasfilm

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that this Lucasfilm series has a very positive rating on review sites like Rotten Tomatoes. The fact is that the public’s appreciation is disapproving.

Star Wars: The Acolyte tried to correct course with Chapter 5

Let’s not lose sight of one detail about Star Wars: The Acolyte and the truth is that several details of the series’ canon have been ignored, including everything that has to do with the Sith.

Of course, die-hard fans will be upset, going so far as to go so far as to harass the show’s cast and producers. The point here is that the fifth episode blew the audience’s minds, as they haven’t seen that level of violence in a Star Wars movie since – perhaps – Revenge of the Sith.

The thing here is that, as of this writing, The Acolyte has 3 episodes left and just as they can end on a high note, there’s also the possibility that they’ll ruin everything. What do you think will happen at the end? Follow the discussion through our Discord and don’t miss this and other news in Google news.

