Perhaps 2020 is already very much in the past, especially when the first quarter of 2021 is about to end, however, studies and reports do not stop coming out of everything that the year of the pandemic left us in numbers. As you know, video games grew and with them companies like Sony.

According to the information published through All Top Everything, Sony It was the company that grew the most in the video game section during 2020, even when the pandemic greatly affected its business.

Right now, Sony now earns most of its gaming revenue, which totaled $ 25 billion in 2020 with the Playstation 5 which came out in 2020 and became the most popular next generation video game console in the world.

Now, Sony was not the only one to report important numbers regarding the video game business, Tencent had revenues of 13.9 billion. This company focuses its efforts mainly on online and mobile games, and its clearest example is Honor of kings. To that he adds that they are investors in Riot Games.

We also recommend: Was it worth going to Andorra? This is what El Rubius earns and what he would have to pay in taxes

What other companies are following Sony and Tencent for more success in 2020?

Let’s not lose sight of Sony and Tencent maybe it is the one and the two respectively in the list published through All Top Everything, however, that does not mean that other prominent companies do not appear.

In third place, just behind Sony and Tencent we have Nintendo, who had $ 12.1 billion in revenue, mostly thanks to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Then comes Microsoft, whose main business seems to focus on Xbox Game Pass with 11.6 billion and the launch of Xbox Series X and Series S.

Then we already have Activision / Blizzard, Electronic arts, Epic gameyes, Take-two, Sega sammy and Bandai namco. What do you think of this list of the 10 companies with the highest income in 2020? Let’s not lose sight of how 2021 is going, which may have various adjustments and changes.

Source



