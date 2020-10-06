Further intensive rocket fire targeted the Armenian capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, Stepanakert. The special envoy of franceinfo met civilians who were targeted.

The shock left a hole of at least one meter at the top of his building. A pile of bricks blown by the explosion litter the ground but Nicolas has not picked up anything. For this 42-year-old man, tenant of the building, the priority is just to survive the deluge of rockets and missiles that has been falling on Stepanakert for almost a week. For a few hours on Monday morning, October 5, the Armenian capital of Nagorno-Karabakh was pillaged by Azerbaijani forces. The homes of civilians are also targeted and what remains of the local population is hiding in cellars or basements of buildings.

Nicolas does not take offense to know that civilians like him are one of the main targets of Azerbaijani forces. “We are civilians, pensioners, disabled, unemployed … We do not want war with Azerbaijan. There with everything you need, there is a lot of money. .. Why are they bombing us? What do they want? “

In the capital of Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh, the consequences of the bombing of the Azeris on October 5, 2020. Here, a Russian-made Schmerts missile got stuck in the ground without exploding. (CLAUDE BRUILLOT / ESP – REDA INTERNATIONALE)

Nicolas then leads us in a corridor which connects dark and dusty cellars between them. At the back, seated on a makeshift bed lit by a candle on a cardboard box which serves as a table, his neighbor Karen has been living there with him for a week. They were at this place underground when the bomb exploded above their building. But Karen remains confident, convinced that Azerbaijan and Turkey are too isolated to continue bombarding them, innocent civilians. “We have nowhere to go, absolutely nowhere. But who is actually supporting them? Only Turkey is supporting Azerbaijan. In the rest of the world, there is no one. who is not with the Armenian people in their struggle. “

From time to time, the inhabitants of the cellars go up to their apartments to seek a blanket for the night or simply to breathe something other than the smell of burning candles. But despite the precarious conditions and the fear of bombing, they want to hold out, thinking of those who are fighting at the front.

In Nagorno-Karabakh, civilians are holed up in caves – Claude Bruillot’s report to Stepanakert