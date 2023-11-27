20-year-old Kimberly Bonvissuto has been missing for a week. The aunt speaks for her family: “We no longer have life, we miss you”. Meanwhile, the search for the woman continues

There has been no news of him for a week Kimberly Bonvissuto, missing into thin air in Busto Arsizio. The cousin said that she was meeting a man. Then silence. Even the cell phone is unreachable. There aunt speaks on behalf of the family when she says that everyone misses her and that, since she vanished into thin air, no one in the house has any life left.

We no longer have life, we miss you.

These are the words of the 20-year-old girl whose traces have been lost since the afternoon of Monday 20 November. Kimberly Bonvissuto had told her mother that she had to go to dinner with her cousin. But the latter, instead, said that she had to meet up with a boy who apparently no one knew. The Busto Arsizio police are investigating the case, while the family is desperate and hopes to hear from you soon.

He’s been missing from home for many days, we don’t know anything. We are really worried… Kimberly, please come back!

This is the appeal of the 20-year-old girl’s family. Her cell phone has been turned off since Monday. Her last call was to her mother to tell her that she would not be back for dinner. The investigators have not ruled out any investigative leads, while the family has filed a complaint for voluntary removal. There are still no names written in the register of suspects.

Kimberly Bonvissuto has been missing for a week now: no investigative leads have been ruled out

Investigators are following every lead, including with the help of molecular dogs. The family’s concern is strong, as can be seen from the father’s words: