This comes hours after the representatives of 77 civil, political and social forces and components issued a statement expressing their rejection of the war, and demanded its immediate cessation.

Views from the street

• Saeed Ali, one of the participants in the protests in the Kalakla area, south of the capital, said that the war “left nothing but destruction and devastation, and led to a complete halt to life.”

• Ali added to “Sky News Arabia” that “the Sudanese citizen was affected by the war and his work stopped even though he had no interest in it.”

• In the same context, Mahmoud, who is also a participant in the anti-war protests, referred to the serious repercussions generated by the conflict, expecting it to continue for a long time with greater losses.

• Mahmoud cited the wars that raged in many countries and resulted in major catastrophic effects. He told Sky News Arabia: “We do not want to reach that painful fate faced by the peoples of countries that lived through internal wars.”

And with the continuation of violent fighting between the two sides of the crisis in Sudan, popular anger against the war increased, as activists and tweeters expressed their deep dissatisfaction with the country’s involvement in battles they described as absurd, which will only lead to further complicating the situation in Sudan, which is already witnessing a terrible deterioration in all aspects. life.

More than 70 percent of the capital’s population of about 10 million people depend for their livelihood on daily businesses that are suspended by up to 90 percent, which caused a major living crisis that exacerbated poverty and need, in a country where more than 60 percent of its population lives below the poverty line. .

In addition to the human losses among civilians, which official and independent data estimate between 450 and 800 deaths, the war caused massive destruction to the population’s property, public facilities, and basic infrastructure, including roads, electricity and water networks, airports, and others, which turned people’s lives into an unbearable hell.

According to a preliminary survey, residential areas in the three cities of the capital, Khartoum, Omdurman and Khartoum North, in addition to El Geneina in the west of the country and other areas, have been severely damaged due to indiscriminate shelling and firing of ammunition and ammunition in residential neighborhoods and public markets.

While no official data was issued on the extent of the damage to residents’ homes, markets, public facilities and infrastructure, preliminary estimates indicate that more than 700 homes were completely or partially destroyed and became completely uninhabitable, and more than 600 shops in neighborhoods and markets were damaged and burned. some completely.