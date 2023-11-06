Minister states that the cycle of interest cuts should continue as he assesses that inflation will be within the target in 2023

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said this Monday (6.Nov.2023) that there is still room for further cuts in the basic interest rate, the Selic, currently at 12.25% per year. He stated that he will act “in partnership” as B.C. (Central bank).

“We have monetary fat to burn”he declared.

The statement was given during the event “MacroDay”of BTG Pactual. The bank’s chief economist, Mansueto Almeida, mediated the minister’s participation.

On the 4th (1st.nov), the monetary authority announced a new drop of 0.5 percentage points. It was the 3rd in a row at the level. The cut level was expected by the financial market.

Haddad said that inflation should close the year below 5%. “IThis is relevant because it is not taxing inflation ‘by force’”he declared.

For 2023, the CMN (National Monetary Council) defined a target of 3.25% and a tolerance range that varies from 1.75% to 4.75%. The market projection is 4.63%, that is, within the inflation target.

“We have reserves to shield the Brazilian economy”he added.

The minister also referred to macroeconomic data from the United States, which, in his view, signal an end to monetary tightening there.

On the 6th (3.nov), the BEA (Bureau of Labor Statistics) announced the creation of 150 thousand jobs in October outside the agricultural sector, in the United States. Here’s the complete of the report (PDF – 399 kB, in English).

The number was lower than expected – the market projected 180 thousand jobs. Unemployment rose from 3.8% to 3.9% in the North American country.

INFLATION “ARTIFICIAL”

In 2022, Brazil’s official inflation was 5.79%. The annual rate fell compared to 2021, when it was 10.06%, but was above the target for the 2nd consecutive year.

In a critical tone, Fernando Haddad said that inflation was “artificially low” last year. He mentioned the fuel exemption granted by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“How does the The Central Bank itself reported in one of its minutes, [a inflação] it was running above 10%”he declared.