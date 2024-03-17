On Sunday, March 17, following the election results, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Russians at his election headquarters in Gostiny Dvor. The head of state thanked voters for their patriotism, trust and support. The main quotes from the speech are in the traditional Izvestia material.

About the soldiers of the Great Patriotic War and their legacy

These are people who thought not only about themselves, but also about future generations, that is, about you and me.

History repeats itself. It goes up, but in a circle.

About voters

I want to thank all Russian citizens who came to the polling stations and voted. The source of power in the country is the Russian people. The single will of the people is formed from the votes of each citizen.

About tasks for the future

We have many tasks ahead. And when we are consolidated, no matter who wants to intimidate or suppress us, no one has ever succeeded before, has not succeeded now and will not succeed in the future.

In a monostate, our results are good. But in a multinational state, these are unique results. And this is the most important condition for our movement forward.

We have many specific tasks ahead. And the election results are a guarantee that the tasks will be solved and the goals will certainly be achieved. I want to thank you all for your support and trust.