End of the love story between one of the most loved couples ever

An inseparable couple has just revealed how their love has come to an end. We are referring to Alvaro Morata and Alice Campello, who would have announced the end of their marriage on Instagram. The decision, shared by both, would not be linked to betrayal or disrespect.

Alvaro and Alice

Here are the couple’s words.

It’s over between Alvaro Morata and Alice Campello: the news arrives on Instagram

There are couples who, when they form, give the impression that their history will last forever. Among these, the one composed of Alvaro Morata and Alice Campello who, on several occasions, have shown each other love and affection.

Alvaro Morata and Alice Campello

But like a bolt from the blue, the footballer and his wife decided to announce the end of their marriage on InstagramThe news announced a few hours ago has left all the supporters of the couple without doubts, who did not think that such an event could ever happen.

The two had been a steady couple since 2014 and after their marriage they gave birth to four children: Alessandro, Leo, Edoardo and Bella. The footballer announced the end of the relationship, deciding to dedicate a few words to the woman who was the most important woman in his life.

The reasons for the separation A wonderful relationship of mutual respect where we helped each other a lot. They were wonderful years and the fruit of our four children, who are the best thing we have done. After a period of reflection, Alice and I made the decision to separate our paths. It was a difficult decision, for which we ask for respect and empathy. Do not invent stories for a minute of protagonism: there was never a lack of respect, only many continuous misunderstandings that gradually wore things down.

Alvaro Morata and Alice Campello

These are the words that the footballer decided to write about what happened and that he obviously also translated into Spanish. Alice reposted the content of her ex-husband reiterating the same concept and declaring that he will never stop being the father of his children.

The two then broke up not because of betrayals or due to external factors, but simply due to changes that have transformed their relationship day after day. In any case, the two will continue to love each other and be there for all their children.