United States.- A famous OnlyFans model was arrested and accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death in Miami, Florida, in the United States, the young woman had to be taken to a mental institution since she threatened to take her own life.

Courtney Taylor, 25, is the OnlyFans model arrested for killing her boyfriend Christian Obumseli, 27, an event that occurred on Sunday, April 3.

Around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, police authorities received an emergency call informing them of a strong fight inside a luxury apartment building in Florida.

When the police elements arrived at the scene, they found Christian Obumseli, 27, wounded, so they requested support from the emergency services who took him to a nearby hospital for medical attention, unfortunately he lost his life.

The 27-year-old had several stab wounds to the bodywhich caused his death, which were made by his girlfriend, the OnlyFans model.

Neighbors of the couple said that they had frequent fights, and that the authorities always had to get involved, while friends of both said they had lost them both.

“Even though we only lost Christian, it looks like we lost Courtney at the same time,” commented one of the couple’s friends.

When Courtney was detained by the authorities, she told the authorities that she was going to commit suicide, for which she had to be admitted to a Florida psychiatric hospital, but, despite being detained, she does not face charges for the death of her boyfriend.