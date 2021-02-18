FLIGHTS between Castellon and London will resume in May.

Last year was supposed to be the busiest year yet for Castellon airport, but the virus canceled those plans – and predictions did not look too good for 2021 either.

However, Ryanair this week confirmed that direct connections between the northern Valencian city and the UK capital will begin on May 1 – COVID permitting.

Company sources revealed that the route will be part of the summer calendar in Castellon, but warned that plans could vary depending on the pandemic and any travel restrictions imposed by European governments.

Castellon airport

Aerocas, the public body in charge of the installations in Vilanova d’Alcolea, has confirmed that flights will be resumed in time for the summer.

The seasonal campaign usually begins at the end of March, but it could be delayed for several weeks depending on the coronavirus situation.

Plans also include direct flights to Vienna, Bucharest, Budapest, Katowice and Bilbao, with negotiations currently under way for another national connection to either Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Galicia or Asturias.