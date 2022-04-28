He is now a world-famous singer, she is a beautiful model and activist on social media: the old photo of Damiano David and Giorgia Soleri

He is a young Italian singer who, for about a couple of years, has literally conquered the world with his hits. Instead, she is a model and influencer, who has become a symbol of the fight against vulvodynia and endometriosis. But few know that Damiano David and Giorgia Soleri they have been a couple for many years now.

Very tender shots published by Giorgia on her account Instagram in recent days.

In one you see her and Damiano, with gods dazzling smiles under a sun that lights up their innocent faces of two teenagers who have just met, but who already seem to know which one great love will join them from there in the future.

The photo dates back to 8 years agoas the model herself writes, and was taken during one of their long walks through the alleys of the capital.

8 years ago, today. Me, you, Villa Borghese and our long, endless chats. ‘You sing really well, you know?’ What a laugh to think about it today.

This the caption of the young Roman influencer on the “vintage” photo.

Then, immediately after, another story in which, however, one appears photo today. Indeed, last year, but still contemporary so to speak.

In this case the caption simply served as a reminder which one wonderful trip the two of them have traveled, always together and increasingly close-knit.

The story between Damiano David and Giorgia Soleri

In short, Damiano David and Giorgia Soleri, although they have only come out as a couple for just over a year, actually form a couple for many years.

I’m grew up together, in all senses. On a personal and above all professional level.

Damiano, who started from the Roman alleys, together with his Maneskin companions has literally conquered the world. Second place first ad X Factorthen the victory at Sanremo Festival and entry into all world rankings.

The apex of the young Roman band’s career certainly came last year, when no less than gods opened the concert Rolling Stones at their Las Vegas concert.

Giorgia, on the other hand, for a long time followed and appreciated on social media, has also become famous as activist. Her messages of solidarity from her towards all the girls who, like her, suffer from vulvodynia and endometriosishave made it highly regarded throughout the country.