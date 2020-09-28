The authorities want to avoid overloading health services already mobilized with the Covid. The state has therefore ordered 13 million doses of seasonal influenza vaccine this year.

The flu vaccination campaign, which kills 10,000 people each year in France, will begin on October 13, but Medicare is already sending vaccination vouchers to vulnerable French people. Among manufacturers, the home stretch has already begun to organize the shipment of vaccine packages to pharmacists. “We dedicate a night shift to carry out these specific influenza packages, explains Odile Préville, head of the distribution center at the Sanofi plant in Val-de-Reuil in Normandy, the largest influenza vaccine manufacturing plant in the world.

We do about 1,000 packages per night. It is several tens of trucks, approximately 13,000 parcels which leave all over France in the space of a few days.Odile Préville, head of the distribution center at the Sanofi plant in Val-de-Reuilto franceinfo

Because this year, the pharmaceutical laboratory has anticipated the increase in demand for vaccines so as not to add an epidemic of influenza to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, doctors and health authorities are calling on the French to be massively vaccinated to avoid overcrowding hospitals and to help general practitioners not to confuse flu and Covid, since some symptoms are similar. “We have observed a growing demand globally anyway, explains Marie-Cécile Levant, medical manager influenza Sanofi France. Regarding France, our health authorities have called via the Haute Autorité de santé in particular to increase vaccine coverage for the recommended populations. So we anticipated and we increased our production by 20% “.

The factory usually produces 120 million doses per year for the whole world. This year, it has planned an additional 30 million. And we had to reorganize production for France, which began in June, explains Henri Lanfry, the director of the plant: “We increased the production rate. We shot weekends in addition to the week to be able to meet the increased demand.”

Some employees who were already working weekends switched to extended hours during the day, others to working weekends.Henri Lanfry, plant managerto franceinfo

The French pharmacies that are clients of the lab will soon all be delivered, but the activity of the plant will not stop for all that. Thousands of doses of influenza vaccines are still being made. “We still have the flu for Mexico. Here filling vials and here filling syringes”, details Henri Lanfry. These are the last doses for the northern hemisphere. In a few days, after cleaning the plant, a new production will be launched, a new cycle with influenza vaccines intended for the southern hemisphere, for the southern winter which will begin in just over six months.

Solenne Le Henn’s report in the largest influenza vaccine manufacturing plant in the world, the Sanofi plant in Val-de-Reuil in Normandy.