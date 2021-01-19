The situation this Monday in the border area between Mexico and Guatemala was that of two antagonistic realities that were observed with the Suchiate River in the middle, while the news about what was happening with the caravan spread by word of mouth on both banks. Guatemalan police and soldiers forcibly dispersed a caravan of thousands of Honduran migrants stationed over the weekend on a highway in the eastern part of the country, dissolving the umpteenth attempt to enter the United States en masse. The remnants of the group were trying to reorganize a tattered caravan that aspires to move on.

On one side, in Mexico, there is a barrier of hundreds of soldiers, immigration agents and the National Guard deployed every few meters in a human line. In front of them, on the Guatemalan side, hundreds of migrants observe each movement of the new uniforms from the other shore. One end of the chaotic riverbank wears a special operations suit, guards shields and tear gas bombs out of the reach of journalists, and has posted agents from the National Migration Institute to review documentation. The even more chaotic shore in front wears worn clothes and carries a backpack on the back with some blankets to sleep where possible.

All of them say they are waiting in the last town in Guatemala, Tecún Umán, for the bulk of the caravan to arrive after 48 hours of dialogue with the authorities that ended abruptly. Those who managed to escape from the police stocks are arriving in small groups, exhausted, after four days on the road with nothing in their stomach.

José Anael García, 30, from San Pedro Sula, left with the caravan and managed to evade the checkpoints by separating himself from the caravan and advancing through the mountains and sidewalks. “We have heard that the new president of the United States is going to be more flexible with the migrants that we arrive now,” says this bricklayer with his feet shattered from walking without rest. “If we come in a group we have a better chance of achieving the pass. Because what they tell in the caravan is that for 120 days there will be permission to enter the United States, but only during those first days of the new president ”, he fantasizes about an alleged immigration plan of the future president.

Another young man from Lempira, Roger Díaz, managed to escape the beatings of the Guatemalan police because he carried a covid test in his backpack that an NGO made him at the border. The impossibility of paying the almost 60 dollars that the test costs is the first filter to prevent the movement of Central Americans, even though they are legally entitled to do so. Honduras is devastated after the passage of hurricanes Iota and Eta in the month of November. “We were already in crisis, then the pandemic arrived and the economy stopped and, finally, the hurricanes have destroyed everything. My house fell off the hill due to the rains and I lost everything. Now we don’t even have enough to eat, ”she says about the two four and six-year-old children she left in Honduras. “There is hunger and no chance of finding a job. Sometimes with luck I can work two days a week ”, says Roger Díaz exhausted at the doors of the Scalabrinian shelter in Tecún Umán where he hopes that they will give him his first meal in five days.

The caravan generated tension between Guatemala and Honduras, to the point that Tegucigalpa demanded that its neighboring country repress the security forces against migrants, and requested an investigation of the events. Guatemala, for its part, reproached Honduras for not stopping the “massive departure” of migrants to the United States and that it has collided with the public force on two occasions.

According to the Guatemalan authorities, neighboring Honduras had committed to dissuading, assisting and facilitating the return of people who had intention to migrate and Guatemala stressed that the entry of Hondurans was irregular and so far it has confirmed 20 positive cases of covid-19 between the caravan. From Mexico, Commissioner Francisco Garduño called for an attack on the “social hit men” who promote irregular migration and take advantage of it.