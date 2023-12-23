She is the visible head of the elite of football played by women in Spain, presiding over the newly created Professional Women's Football League since last year. Beatriz Álvarez (Oviedo, 1982), Javier Tebas's counterpart, left her position as General Director of Sports of the Principality of Asturias to face the challenge of her career, a journey in which she has encountered numerous difficulties until signing a new collective agreement for the players, in addition to experiencing “the darkest stage in the history of Spanish football” with the 'Luis Rubiales case'.

–Former player, former coach and now president of the F League. How has this sport changed since you have known it?

–Almost 30 years ago I came into contact with women's football, it has gone from being a very minority, invisible, completely amateur sport with many obstacles and difficulties to being visible, respected, followed, inspiring and more professional every day.

–How much machismo have you endured?

–Football is still very masculinized, with little presence of women, especially in management bodies. I have endured many sexist attitudes, however, I remain with the people who add up, women and men who throughout history have tried to pave the way and break barriers so that, every day, the practice of soccer among girls becomes naturalized. and children, regardless of gender.

-What specific changes are necessary and urgent for women's sports?

-Resources, visibility and professionalization are needed. In the specific case of football, we are spearheading women's sports and after everything that happened after the World Cup, we are causing profound structural changes that still have to continue.

-After weeks of negotiation, employers and unions reached an agreement regarding the salary limit to unblock the strike that had paralyzed women's football in Spain. Beyond salaries, what issues do we need to continue negotiating?

-Already in the negotiation of the strike from League F, in addition to the economic part, we offered a very important package of social measures, aid for education and conciliation and maternity, but we were very surprised that some union did not show any interest and wanted to focus on the economic part, which was a shame since the footballers could have benefited from these measures that we offered from the beginning of the season.

-An agreement was reached for 21,000 euros per year, can clubs beyond Barcelona or Real Madrid reach these figures?

-The clubs have been very committed for years to the development of women's football and especially to improving the conditions of their players, who have been growing year after year, not only in the economic part, but also in the conditions of travel, training, etc. Our main objective is to achieve a context that ensures the sustainability of the competition and its clubs in the coming years.

-Would it be interesting for League F for each LaLiga participant to have its own women's section for greater structure and professionalization?

-I do not think it is essential for the development of League F or to establish ourselves as a leading League worldwide. It is wonderful and important that there are LaLiga clubs that bet firmly and with conviction on women's football, that set an example and are a model. But we have independent clubs that bet in an extraordinary way and that generate added and differential value to the competition, due to the values ​​they represent.

– There have been too many controversies lately in women's football between the Federation, arbitration issues, strikes and others…Are we closer to peace?

-We have lived through the darkest stage in the history of Spanish football with the Luis Rubiales era. However, women's football has taken giant steps, despite the obstacles, barriers, absolute paralysis, and constant setbacks. We have managed to vindicate ourselves socially and be heard, although to do so it was necessary to have a professional League, win a World Cup and suffer global embarrassment. From now on we hope that there will be reflection at an institutional level and a scenario of peace will be achieved in which we all work hand in hand. In this sense I want to thank the spirit and predisposition that Pedro Rocha and his team have shown since the arrival of him. There is a fluid line of dialogue, which is very important, and we are working on articulating a relationship that reflects this new stage. Since peace, Spanish football will grow at breakneck speed.

-The challenge of the F League is to make it an attractive competition in sports, sustainable in economics and relevant in social matters. What are the steps to take in each of these facets?

-We have to try to optimize the management of the competition, work on the League F product, providing it with dissemination and visibility, obtain income, continue professionalizing the structure of the clubs, get closer and get to know our fans, do joint projects with the footballers and have its own positioning as a brand that has a social impact, both on the new generations and on the empowerment of women.

-The FUTPro union accuses the F League that the money is not reaching the clubs despite the agreements with television rights (35 million from DAZN), the commercial assets of the League (42 million) or the important aid from the Higher Sports Council (33 million) Is women's football profitable?

-There is an undeniable reality and that is that, today, women's football continues to be deficient for clubs, despite the new income that is being generated, both commercial and audiovisual. League F is just over a year old and we have achieved important challenges and milestones. We are starting to generate value and we should work together, clubs and players to improve the product and optimize our resources. Futpro's accusation is as false as it is serious, empty of arguments and most worryingly, it demonstrates absolute ignorance on the part of its president and her team. I understand that, due to lack of experience, of how the football industry and other economic sectors work. . It is surprising in a context where it has become clear that confrontation and the climate of attacks have been rejected by football and society, that the president of a players' union wants to attract attention with this hostile attitude, instead of contributing and building. You can defend the group of footballers without attacking the clubs and the F League.

-What goal do you set for the new year as president of League F? What would be your League model to imitate?

It is enriching to look at other models, to try to apply what works or reject what does not work, but as president of Liga F I feel that our success involves creating our own model, our own brand. We have the responsibility to create a brand that generates a positive social impact and changes society. And we are on the right track.