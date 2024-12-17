Getting ready for Christmas dinners. You either love it or hate it. There is no intermediate point that is valid. While there are those who look for the star garment for their outfit Christmas, others prefer to bet on the ugly sweaters typical of this era or, also, those that turn pajamas into your best night suit (especially if they are as pretty as those from The Blonde Neighbor Girl). Our option, for this and other occasions, is to have versatile garments that can fit into multiple sets.

In fact, we never tire of repeating that capsule wardrobes and basic garments They have a lot of potential… if you know how to combine them. Thus, although any excuse is good to wear those cool pants that we couldn’t like more, we don’t always have to resort to new clothes for events.

Less if we have clothes in our dressing room like the top that we highlight below these lines. This is a timeless velvet shirt with a simple, but beautiful design, which supports multiple combinations and is now 24 euros cheaper.

The shirt we need in our wardrobe

This model is perfect for any occasion. Cortefiel





Buy for 45 euros



This fitted T-shirt from Hoss Intropia, for sale at Cortefiel, is a statement of intent. With a sensual and sophisticated designis going to become one of your favorites. He is going to achieve it because of his commitment to velvet (a must of the season!), but also for its asymmetrical cut with gathers on the sleeves.

In a characteristic velvety black colorthis top It leaves one shoulder bare and offers a subtle fall thanks to the pleats. We love it for its ability to fit with skirts midibut also with classic or black jeans. In addition, you can wear it with heels, for those who opt for a look more formal, but also with loafers for more casual proposals.





How to wash velvet clothes

Given the versatility of this Hoss Intropia garment, the benefit that can be made of the t-shirt is a lot, but we must Take good care of it to preserve its condition as much as possible.. This involves knowing how to wash velvet garments to clean them without damaging them.

The most recommended is use cold or warm water and a detergent suitable for delicate garments. It is also advisable to avoid friction on the fabric, which could damage the fibers. Therefore, if the clothing has an embedded stain, it must be removed by submerging it in water and moving it carefully. Additionally, it is better for the garment to air dry.

Do you want to discover the best offers? Sign up for our Newsletter.

All products and services have been chosen independently by our journalists, based on their benefits and/or discounts. Every time you decide to purchase through 20decompras articles, 20minutos.es receives a commission. Read our legal affiliation policy here.

At 20Minutos we look for the best offers and discounts. Prices and availability may vary after publication.