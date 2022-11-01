Fat BMW, Fat BMW! That lady could scream so loud, but this one here is really the fattest!

That poor Groningen lady. While she tried very tough to stop the then State Secretary Klaas Dijkhof when he wanted to drive away in his BIG BMW, she unintentionally became a hit on the internet. She screamed like a suckling pig when that 5 Series ran her over.

And that while she could have been pushed aside by a much thicker BMW. In fact, it could have been done with even the thickest. But then Klaas Dijkhof should have had this in his possession…

Fattest BMW, Fattest BMW!!!

Because what we have for you can rightly be called the fattest BMW. It’s an e32 730i that has been tackled by none other than Koenig. That’s the tuner from the 80s who lovingly attacked everything that was already fat in itself. And then he made it even fatter.

Legendary is the Koenig Testarossa, which was transformed by Willy Koenig into an unparalleled beast. But he also did not leave Mercedes untouched, such as this 500 SEC. But they just as easily attacked a BMW and even the most stylish one you could find, the E32.

He is not only fat, but also rare

Only 25 of this BMW 7-series have been tackled by Koenig. As far as we know, only 5 of these are left. And one of them is for sale in Belgium. Moreover, it was delivered new in 1987!

It has driven just over 100,000 kilometers in all those years and, according to the offering party, is still in very good condition. And he has a manual gearbox! In a 7 series! Fat! The price is unknown because it is being auctioned. But the auctioneer expects a final price of between €67,500 and €75,000.

Expensive, sure. But for that you get the BEST BMW out there for sale!!

Thanks to Bas for the tip!

