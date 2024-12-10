Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old man arrested this Monday at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania (USA), for the Murder of CEO of health insurer UnitedHealthcareBrian Thompson, wrote a review of the manifesto Industrial society and its futurewritten by American terrorist Theodore Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber.

In that review, published on a book website, Mangione rated the Unabomber book with 4 stars and wrote down his attraction to violence. “We are animals like everything else on this planet, except that we have forgotten the law of the jungle and we bow to our masters when any other animal would recognize the threat and fight to the death for its survival. ‘Violence has never solved anything’ is a statement uttered by cowards and predators,” wrote Brian Thompson’s alleged killer.

In his extensive review he also expressed his harmony with the ideas of the Unabomber and his manifesto. “It is easy to dismiss it quickly and thoughtlessly as a lunatic’s manifesto, in order to avoid facing some of the uncomfortable problems it identifies. But it is simply impossible to ignore how prophetic they turned out many of his predictions about modern society,” he writes about the famous letter bomb terrorist, whom he calls an “extreme political revolutionary.”

Mangione was arrested this Monday after six days of intense search for the murder of the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, committed in broad daylight in downtown New York, on December 4. He lost track at a bus station after he shot his victim in front of a hotel in midtown Manhattan and fled on an electric bicycle to Central Park.

At the time of his arrest, Mangione was carrying a weapon capable of firing nine-millimeter bullets and with a silencer that may have been made with a 3D printerand a handwritten document containing “animosity toward corporate America.” The detainee has been charged with first-degree murder and three counts related to weapons possession.

Unabomber was an American terrorist, famous for sending letter bombs, who committed suicide in June 2023at the age of 81, in the prison where he was serving a life sentence, a sentence to which he was sentenced in 1998 after his arrest two years earlier.

PhD in mathematics and philosopher, Unabomber committed a chain of letter bomb attacks between 1978 and 1995, attacks that he justified as a fight to save the planet and humanity facing the expansion of technology. He reflected these reflections in his manifesto Industrial society and its futurewhich was published in American newspapers Washington Post and The New York Times at the request of the authorities, since he had promised to stop his attacks if the text was published in those newspapers.