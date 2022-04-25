At a table in the pub I tell a friend about an argument I’m having trouble with. Suddenly I feel the tears welling up. Come here, I’ll give you a hug, she says as she stands up. For the first time in two years we give each other a big hug in the middle of the cafe. And it feels nice. It reminds me of the times over the past two years they, or other girlfriends, told emotional stories while I kept my physical distance. How short I felt in those moments; at the same time I wondered if a hug would be appreciated.