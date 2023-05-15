The Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho, stated that the current level of interest rates in Brazil, which he classified as excessively high, ends up hindering the recovery of the Brazilian economy which, according to him, is turning due to the resumption of works that were stopped. He argued that it is necessary to be sensitive to real issues in the economy. “It doesn’t seem to me that it’s a runaway economy that we need to have interest rates of this magnitude,” he said.

The statements were given during an interview with the program Free Channelfrom the Rede Bandeirantesaired this Sunday night, the 14th. When talking about the subject, the minister stated that statements by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on the subject are not against the autonomy of the Central Bank and signaled that there are no discussions in this regard.

“What is making the economy run is the resumption of works, because, unfortunately, we have an excessively high interest rate situation, which ends up hindering the resumption of the economy at the speed it could be running”, he said, citing that there were 14 thousand works stopped and that some have already been resumed. “When President Lula talks about interest rates and talks about the Central Bank, he is not against Central Bank autonomy. This is given and no one is discussing it, but you need to be sensitive to the real issues of the economy.”

During the interview, the minister also commented on the relationship between Congress and the federal government. “Congress needs to be aware that we are for society and not for Congress. We need to discuss, of course, that parliamentary amendments are part of the composition process, ministries, positions in government, everything is part of a construction process, but it is also part of the listening that society expects in each segment”, he said.

Marinho stated that it takes a lot of serenity to face the debates and stated that the PT has a great responsibility for this sensitivity, to help in understanding the set of issues to be dealt with.

“But, it is also necessary to ask for understanding from the leaderships of the Houses so that this composition, of listening and understanding of the change of reality. It is true, Brazil is different today, completely different, the political compositions are completely different, but it is also necessary to have sensitivity and a great listening to what we need. We need to talk about job creation, opportunities, looking at the entire national territory without privileging A, B or C, so that we look back at the economy.”