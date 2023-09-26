For many it was a great surprise to learn that the actress Daniela Romo had one relationship with another womanand recently a video has gone viral on the Internet with the statements he made about his partner, the producer Tina Galindo.

For the first time, the actress and singer talks about her relationship and gives some details that have surprised everyone, especially not knowing that she was part of the LGBT+ community, this because their relationship was not public until now.

Daniela Romo has revealed that her girlfriend, the producer Talina Galindohas been for more than 44 years at your side and he was there throughout the entire process of his cancer, which was one of the most difficult parts of his life.

In the same way, she has spoken about the life they have had together and the mutual affection they have for each other: “She was with me throughout my cancer and she has been with me for 44 years this year. We have done everything in life together and she is a more than important being for me. And well, I am with her and also with enormous admiration.”he expressed.

“We have done everything in life together”: Daniela Romo for her relationship of more than 44 years with another woman

Talina, in addition to being her partner, is also her manager and has accompanied her throughout her career. Since 1982 they have worked together and apparently it was from that moment that the romance began.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp