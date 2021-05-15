Luis Carcavilla Urquí, in front of Dhaulagiri, the seventh highest mountain on Earth. Frame from the series “A geologist in the Himalayas”. Luis Miguel López Soriano

Luis Carcavilla Urquí (Castellón de la Plana, 1973), Site, he always carries a package of vacuum-packed ham when he ascends to the top of the world, where he has arrived 14 times since 2007. “Just in case,” he explains. He is the scientific eye of the team of Carlos Soria Fontán from Avila, the 82-year-old Spanish mountaineer determined to be the oldest person to reach the top of the 14 highest mountains on Earth. Sito, scientist of the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (IGME), is now in the Himalayas, blocked by a coronavirus outbreak that has forced the group, made up of three Spaniards and 11 Nepalese, to act as a makeshift epidemiological control center. The virus, which does not understand heights or climates, reaches where there are people and has caused the evacuation of half of the mountaineers from the base camp. Author of 11 popularization books and collaborator in another thirty works, Sito collects geological samples from the roof of the Earth, performs temperature measurements and observes the footprint of unstoppable climate change, which has generated unprecedented lakes in the glaciers of the Asian mountain range and altered its system to heat rocks to more than 30 degrees in an environment where the ambient temperature is currently 20 degrees below zero.

Question. Where are you?

Answer. We left Madrid at the end of March and, since then, the trip has been divided into two parts. The first has been acclimatization, to acclimate the body to the altitude, which we always do in the Khumbu Valley, between Everest and Lhotse-Nuptse. So we are gaining height in a very progressive and safe way. After 15 days, we came to the Dhaulagiri base camp, the seventh highest mountain on Earth (8,167 meters) and the one we are going to try to climb.

P. Who makes up the team?

R. We are three Spaniards. Carlos Soria, Luis Miguel López Soriano, who is a cameraman and also a mountaineer, and me. We also have the help of six sherpas (residents of the mountainous regions of Nepal who act as guides) and five other support people.

P. What is the geological mission?

R. The first objective is outreach. I take advantage of the fact that I am here to send a series of informative videos [Videodiario Un geólogo en el Himalaya] showing what the job of a geologist is when he comes to a place like the Himalayas. There are also other more scientific goals, but climbing a mountain of this type requires absolute concentration and the development of a pure scientific project requires total attention and you cannot be two things. I am collecting data and samples, as well as completing information from other projects that we have previously carried out to fine-tune the precision of existing geological and geomorphological cartographies. We have also developed a campaign of temperature measurements of rocks in glaciers to be able to compare them with the experimental ones obtained by satellites. In addition, I collect representative samples to increase the collections of the Geominero Museum of the IGME. Of course, with the permission of the Government of Nepal

P. What results have you obtained?

R. There are some cool things that we have checked. One of them is that the dynamism of the Himalayas, especially in this central sector where we are, is impressive. This is manifested through many geological processes such as earthquakes or the evolution of glaciers, but also with landslides, with variations in river beds and flash floods. Even the cartography made 10 years ago may become obsolete because processes have been recorded on the slopes and rivers that have substantially modified the landscape.

That a rock in a glacier at almost 5,000 meters of altitude is at 25 or 30 degrees on a day of strong sunshine shows that these glaciers are in a very unfavorable environment

P. Is global warming noticeable?

R. The effect of climate change in these regions has very obvious consequences, especially in glaciers, which are large geological elements very sensitive to this type of change. A very extensive registry is necessary to be able to assess how the evolution is, but there are some data that are very significant. One of them, for example, is the temperature that we have been measuring in the rocks of the glaciers. In some cases they have exceeded 30 degrees of temperature. That a rock in a glacier at almost 5,000 meters of altitude is at 25 or 30 degrees on a day of strong sunshine shows that these glaciers are in a very unfavorable environment. Another very significant data on the effect of global warming in these regions is the increase, from year to year, in the number of lakes that form on the surface of the glaciers. These are generated because the insolation is very strong, it produces the melting of the superficial layer of ice and forms those water masses that, in turn, feed back the process of melting of the ice that these lakes have underneath. About two decades ago they were very rare and now, practically all the glaciers of the Khumbu Valley, in its head zone, have lakes of these characteristics.

P. What kind of geological samples are you looking for?

R. Mainly rocks and fossils to characterize them and improve the descriptions that already exist and the geological information that exists. I would be especially excited to reach the summit of Dhaulagiri because it is made up of sedimentary rocks and therefore almost certainly contains fossils. I would like to get rocks down from the summit that had fossils, even if they were microscopic, because of the scientific information they would provide and because of the symbolic value. When we climbed Kanchenjunga, which is the third highest mountain on Earth, we brought some samples that served to show that it was made up of gnais [roca metamórfica de grano grueso y aspecto pizarroso formada esencialmente por cuarzo, feldespato y mica] and not by granite, as it came in the usual cartographies. But as I said before, the value is scientific, but it also has an important symbolic part because we can allow people to know and see the rocks at the Geominero Museum, a summit of more than 8,000 meters of altitude.

We have carried out around 70 coronavirus tests and 30% have been positive. In the base camp we were this year about 90 people and 45 have been evacuated

P. How did you detect covid on the roof of the world?

R. We detected it because the doctor who collaborates with us, Juan Antonio Carrascosa, gave us nasopharyngeal tests for covid. Here were several people with very characteristic symptoms and we carried out a series of tests that identified several positive cases. Since then, the agency that manages the transfer to the base camp and the support personnel, has provided us with another 90 tests. We have carried out around 70 tests of which 30% have been positive. That here has special consequences because this is a disease that mainly affects the respiratory system and being already at 4,700 meters of starting altitude is not a good condition, which is added to the cold conditions. Almost half of the personnel who were here at the time at the base camp have been evacuated: some with clear symptoms, some with positive results and others even before we had these tests because they had obvious symptoms. At the base camp there were about 90 of us this year and about 45 have been evacuated.

P. How has the outbreak affected the expedition?

R. Since we detected it, our goal has been to control the situation. This responsibility has fallen on us because we are the expedition with the most experience, with the longest journey and, also, with the most resources. We have been detecting all the cases and separating the positives from the negatives. The former have been transferred to a nearby base camp or have been evacuated. Right now we know more or less who is sick and in the next few days we have to carry out more tests. Once we have the results, we will think about climbing again, but during these days we have forgotten about the mountain because we consider that everyone’s health comes first. Some people have needed oxygen. The good thing is that since we are in a base camp on a mountain of 8,000 meters, there are oxygen bottles. On the other hand, the mountain is in very bad condition because, since we came, it has snowed every day and this is a very dangerous mountain due to avalanches.

P. Are there means to treat covid?

R. We have a fairly complete first-aid kit provided by the doctor who collaborates with us, we have the tests, there is oxygen and we have medications that can help alleviate the effects, but, obviously, the best thing to do, if someone is sick and has symptoms , is to get out of here and immediately lose 3,000 meters of altitude, which is what is obviously going to improve their conditions. We have the means to detect the coronavirus and for early attention, but in case of symptoms and positive, evacuation by helicopters is necessary, which can come, generally, first thing in the morning, around six o’clock, because then the area is covered with clouds. 45 people have already been evacuated these days.

