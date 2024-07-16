Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/16/2024 – 12:10

The president of the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES), Aloizio Mercadante, said that he presented a request to Finance Minister Fernando Haddad on Tuesday, the 16th, for R$31 billion in resources from the Climate Fund for projects until 2026. The amount exceeds the current amount available, which is R$10.4 billion. The instrument was mainly funded by the Treasury’s first issuance of sustainable sovereign bonds at the end of last year. In June, the agency made a new issuance, when it again raised US$2 billion in bonds with environmental and social commitments.

When leaving a meeting at the Finance Ministry with Haddad, Mercadante was asked whether there had already been a definition of how much of the volume raised would be redirected back to the Climate Fund. The president of BNDES, in turn, simply said that he had presented Haddad with the demand for the resources.

“There are some adjustments to be made to the Climate Fund, we will make these adjustments in the next tranche,” he added.

The president of BNDES also stated that he had presented Haddad with some data on the bank’s performance, with a 79% increase in credit approval and 21% in disbursements. “We also showed the Treasury the demand for exports of industrial goods. The data is very strong, which shows, I think, that the Treasury will have to review its projection for economic growth this year. According to BNDES, we will have greater growth than has been projected so far,” he stated.

Mercadante also cited preliminary data on loans granted to Rio Grande do Sul. According to him, R$2.7 billion was granted for working capital and around R$500 million for investments.

When asked whether he had discussed with Haddad the demand for Treasury contributions to the Workers’ Support Fund (FAT), the president of BNDES said that the matter was not discussed during the meeting with the minister.