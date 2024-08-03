The former VIPs have announced the end of their relationship: after trying to overcome the difficulties, they have chosen to put an end to their relationship.

The love story between Pearl Vatiero And Mirko Brunetti fascinated and involved the audience during their participation in the Big Brothera program that highlighted their ups and downs in a particularly intimate context and under the media spotlight. Their relationship has aroused great interest, with moments of intense connection and just as many difficulties that have kept viewers in suspense. However, after a long series of attempts to overcome the crises and rebuild their bond, it seems that their adventure together has come to an end. Perla Vatiero herself confirmed this by choosing to announce the end of their relationship through her social profile on Instagram.

In her message, published in the story, Vatiero explained that, despite the efforts to rebuild and maintain their relationship, she and Mirko Brunetti have decided, together, to break up with. He stressed that this choice, although difficult, is the one he feels is best for both of them, and that the distance between them will help clarify things.

Perla added that although their relationship is over, there remains a bond of respect between them. Although they had hoped to overcome all the difficulties, they recognized that it was not possible. She wanted to clarify that the decision was not influenced by third parties and that there are no hard feelings. The door of his house remains open for Mirko, and he invited his followers to form an opinion based on what they see.

Finally, Perla said she was going through a difficult and stressful time. She admitted that she did not expect to have to face such a complex situation and thanked her supporters for their support. She asked for time to reflect and find serenity, promising to continue working on herself.