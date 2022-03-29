Here is what is happening in the city destroyed by the Russian bombs

The announcement seems to be official, even if it only comes from forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic. The city of Mariupol would be in the hands of the Russian army. It is certainly one of the symbolic cities of this war that is upsetting Ukraine and the whole of Europe. So much so that the Ukrainian leader Zelensky mentioned her in all his speeches in front of governments around the world.

The Russian government news agency Tass has in fact made the announcement, citing as a source that of the Deputy Minister of Information of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, Daniil Beznosovaccording to which the Russian army would have full control of the city located in the south of the country.

On Mariupol the cleansing of the city continues, the center is already under our full control.

Just yesterday Vadym Boichenkomayor of Mariupol, had asked that all civilians still present inside the city be evacuated, to avoid what would inevitably become the largest humanitarian catastrophe of this conflict that has been going on for more than a month.

According to reports from the mayor of the city symbol of the war, in Mariupol there were still 160 thousand people trapped, who have lived for weeks without electricity and heating, under Russian bombs. According to reports, the Russian army would not have given a way out for the buses waiting to rescue civilians. While fly he accuses the nationalist militias of using citizens as human shields.

Mariupol in the hands of the Russian army, why is Putin so obsessed with the Ukrainian city?

According to experts, Putin has control of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions as a priority, although he continues to bomb the rest of the country. Although the capital, Kiev, still manages to hold, despite the intensification of the explosions.

Mariupol is fundamental as a conquest, in order to have an overland corridor between the Crimea, already in Russian hands, and the areas of Dunbass controlled by the separatists.