Albacete continues with its training sessions ahead of this Sunday’s match at Carlos Belmonte against Atlético Sanluqueño with the aim of achieving a victory to continue as leader of its group in 1RFEF.

For the match against the Andalusian team, Rubén de la Barrera will recover Alberto Jiménez who was absent against Sabadell due to a fever. This Thursday in ‘SER Deportivos Albacete’ the protagonists were goalkeeper Bernabé Barragán and left-back Julio Alonso. The players of the La Mancha team have sent a message of optimism after the defeat suffered in Sabadell, which has meant that their pursuers, both Villarreal B and Andorra, have been only one point away from the La Mancha team.

Both Bernabé Barragán and Julio Alonso have pointed out that “in Sabadell the fairest thing was a draw, it is true that Kike Márquez’s own goal was the result of an unlucky move, but this should serve as a lesson and try to improve for future matches, We know that we missed a good opportunity to widen the gap, but this is a long-distance race, but the team continues to be confident in its possibilities and we are convinced that we will achieve our goal at the end of the season, the team works very well every day”.

The two players agreed that “the team is still in good dynamics, it is true that away from home it is costing us more but many teams would change because they are in our situation, we know that the season is long, all the teams will lose points but With the support of our fans we will achieve promotion, we have enough squad for it and the team will rise from what happened in Sabadell”.