He asked common sense Xabier Fortes on his farewell to the holidays. “You can say anything, you can have an opinion about anything, but with education and common sense“, he said looking at the camera, in an appeal consistent with his program and with his natural elegance. I understand and embrace the common senseand I hope that the summer will serve to encourage some to cultivate this virtue of a Galician name and universal application, and that in September we will have a more breathable country. I am not counting on it, but let us celebrate that journalists like Fortes, who lead by example, say it.

Without losing that common senseI come to disagree a little with the first part of Fortes’ assertion, that “you can say anything.” common sense and education do not legitimize any argument. The problem with Hitler and Mussolini was not that they spoke loudly, but the content of their words. If Hitler had whispered the doctrine of Mein Kampf Instead of shouting, Nazism would have been no less abominable. We must be careful not to be too reasonable, lest we become so intoxicated by calm that we do not pay attention to the barbarities that are being said and, for fear of not raising our voices, these remain unanswered.

Let us look at the mirror of France, where the conviction spread that the young Le Pen was no longer the old Le Pen. With new names, presentable types who know how to smile and speak calmly, and a democratic pumice stone to the most fascist calluses of their ideology, they managed to present themselves to many French people as a plausible right. Today, some newspapers have begun to dig into the elected deputies and are discovering what José Luis Cuerda already told us in Sunrise, which is no small thingwhen the secret police win the elections and the Civil Guard loses. In the face of the uproar of the people, the defeated Civil Guards clarify that there is no need to rush, that the secret police are the same as before, but without Corporal Fermín. The number of bad people who are appearing in the provincial positions of Resentimiento Nacional suggests that the common sense It was just an electoral strategy.

Let us beware of those who push aside the Fermines capes to give the impression of common sense. You can say anything, but you can also refute anything. Let no one confuse education with weakness, or the willingness to converse with endless gullibility. Those of us who believe in democracy and in a welfare state model must be clearer than ever about this.

