Adviser to the US President Sullivan announced the formation of a new world order

US President Joe Biden's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said at the World Economic Forum in Davos that a new world order is now being formed, and Washington and its allies have the opportunity to influence this process.

Indeed, right now a new world order is being formed. In any case, the world order is always evolving and has been evolving since the end of the Second World War. We've come to the end of one era, we've come to the beginning of another Jake Sullivan National Security Adviser to the President of the United States

The official noted that the West has the opportunity to influence what the new era will look like; it can change and adapt existing institutions that have become the basis of the outgoing order in order to take the most valuable principles into the future.

Sullivan also pointed to Russia's growing influence and said part of the new strategy would be “defense against aggression.”

Sullivan is confident that the United States and allies will cope with global challenges

Sullivan expressed confidence that the United States and its allies will be able to cope with the global challenges that currently face them, including the escalation in the Middle East and the conflict in Ukraine.

I believe that this is all a matter of political will both within the United States and in other countries. Those trying to achieve political solutions at the necessary levels must join forces so that political will emerges Jake Sullivan National Security Adviser to the President of the United States

The official also agreed with the complexity of the current reality, which combines rivalry and close interconnectedness of global players.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the Ukrainian and Middle Eastern crises determined the divide between Western countries and the rest of the world.

The Foreign Minister noted that the question is now being resolved whether it will be possible to form a truly fair and democratic world order based on the central role of the UN. According to him, the new world should be based primarily on the principle of sovereign equality of states and on a verified balance of their interests, and not on the imposed rules of the United States and groups of former colonial metropolises.

Related materials:

Sullivan will suggest Kyiv to change its strategy

Jake Sullivan at the World Economic Forum in Davos will convey Biden's message to Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky and propose changing the strategy from offensive to defensive, reported Bloomberg columnist Andreas Kluth.

In a conversation with Zelensky on the sidelines of the WEF in Davos, Sullivan will convey a message from his boss, President Joe Biden. The White House wants Ukraine to change its strategy from offensive to defensive Andreas Kluth Bloomberg columnist

According to the journalist, the Ukrainian leader understands the meaning of such a decision, but does not want to discuss it in public. Therefore, the head of state must convey to Washington, through Sullivan, that Ukraine can conduct defense only if the United States and its allies guarantee the transfer of all necessary funds.

Kluth added that Zelensky feels the need to deny a deadlock in the conflict, since his goal remains the “peace formula” discussed in Davos at the level of national security advisers. He recalled that representatives of Russia and China were not invited to the meeting, “so everyone knows that this is a dead end.”

The columnist emphasized that the failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive caused disappointment in Washington, Russian troops built a well-fortified line of defense, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered significant losses of military personnel and ammunition.

Therefore, Zelensky should tell Sullivan that Kyiv will “stop driving Western tanks” through mined trenches, since this makes no sense. However, the politician will also recall that his country will not be able to defend its positions without help from the United States and Europe, the journalist concluded.

Zelensky, who officially banned negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, raised the topic of resolving the conflict using Kyiv’s “peace formula” at a press conference with Swiss President Viola Amherd and asked her to hold a “peace summit.”